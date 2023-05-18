LIVE Updates | SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Aiden Markram Vs Faf du Plessis
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Faf du Plessis-led RCB look to keep Playoffs hopes alive.
Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match no. 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. RCB have a lot more to lose from this contest as they are looking to win their last two remaining league matches to qualify for the Playoffs.
Aiden Markram's SRH are already out of the Playoffs race and are only playing for pride. Kaviya Maran-owned franchise are near the bottom of the table after posting just 4 wins in their 12 matches so far. RCB will hope for another flying start from former Virat Kohli with current skipper Du Plessis, who is leading the run-scoring charts in IPL 2023.
LIVE SRH vs RCB IPL 2023: Both sides have been inconsistent
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have both just one two out of their last 5 matches. However, RCB are coming into this match on the back of a massive 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals. A win over SRH tonight will be a big step towards IPL 2023 Playoffs for RCB.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match tonight.