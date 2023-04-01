LIVE Updates | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals will kick off their IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2, 2023. The Royals are a well-balanced team, led by Sanju Samson, and have a reputation for being gritty opponents who do not give up easily. They boast a strong spin-bowling department, with Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Adam Zampa in the side. Chahal emerged as the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 27 scalps, while Ashwin showed his form in the recent Border-Gavaskar Test series.

The Royals' batting line-up, led by Jos Buttler, is also formidable, with England's Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, and Jason Holder in the mix. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have struggled in the previous two IPL editions, finishing eighth in both seasons. Their top order looks shaky, although they have Glenn Phillips to provide some stability in the middle order. Their strength lies in their pace-bowling line-up, with Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Marco Jansen. Bhuvneshwar, who will lead the side in the opening match, knows the team well and has led them on seven occasions.

