topStoriesenglish2590165
NewsCricket
SRH VS RR LIVE SCORE

LIVE Updates | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Sanju Samson

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Last year's runner-up Rajasthan Royals look to continue on the same platform.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 11:24 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Sanju Samson
LIVE Blog

Rajasthan Royals will kick off their IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2, 2023. The Royals are a well-balanced team, led by Sanju Samson, and have a reputation for being gritty opponents who do not give up easily. They boast a strong spin-bowling department, with Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Adam Zampa in the side. Chahal emerged as the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 27 scalps, while Ashwin showed his form in the recent Border-Gavaskar Test series.

The Royals' batting line-up, led by Jos Buttler, is also formidable, with England's Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, and Jason Holder in the mix. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have struggled in the previous two IPL editions, finishing eighth in both seasons. Their top order looks shaky, although they have Glenn Phillips to provide some stability in the middle order. Their strength lies in their pace-bowling line-up, with Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Marco Jansen. Bhuvneshwar, who will lead the side in the opening match, knows the team well and has led them on seven occasions.

Check LIVE Updates from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Match No. 4 here.

01 April 2023
23:23 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs RR: Kumar On Umran Malik

"The bowling unit is very experienced now. Umran is the youngest (bowler in the team), but he is also experienced and has played for the country. He did well in the last season as well. It is a matter of going out there and doing well," Kumar said in the pre-match press conference.

23:23 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. For all the key updates of the match, stay tuned!

 

SRH vs RR live scoreSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royalstoday match 2023head to headSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals statsSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match weather reportSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live scorecardSRH vs RR today match predictionSRH vs RR playing 11SRH vs RR team squadSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals dream 11 teamSRH vs RR live scorecardSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals team squadSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals jerseyIndian Premier League 2023SRH vs RR ipl 2023 today

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?