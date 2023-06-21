LIVE Updates | WI vs NEP, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Nepal Set To Face West Indies
West Indies Vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow LIVE action from Nepal vs West Indies clash taking place on Thursday.
West Indies will be in action once more in the Group A of the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers against the Nepal cricket team on Thursday. West Indies defeated the United States Of America when Jason Holder won the Player of the match and currently, they are second in Group A behind Zimbabwe.
Nepal on the other hand will look to get things on track after a stunning victory over the United States. However, it will be difficult to get the job done against the two-time World Champions for Nepal.
The conditions at the Harare Sports Club conditions are likely to support both bowlers and batters and we can expect an intense clash between these two sides.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from Nepal vs West Indies ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Match Here.
LIVE WI vs NEP World Cup Qualifier: Head to head
Interestingly, this is the first time Nepal and West Indies will take on each other in an ODI match.
Probable 11s
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (captain & wicketkeeper), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.
LIVE West Indies vs Nepal Score & Updates: Both team squads
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Keacy Carty, Yannic Cariah
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Gyanendra Malla, Kishore Mahato, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the West Indies vs Nepal ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier clash. We will take you through all the key updates from the clash here.