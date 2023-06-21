LIVE Updates | WI vs NEP, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Nepal Set To Face West Indies

West Indies will be in action once more in the Group A of the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers against the Nepal cricket team on Thursday. West Indies defeated the United States Of America when Jason Holder won the Player of the match and currently, they are second in Group A behind Zimbabwe.

Nepal on the other hand will look to get things on track after a stunning victory over the United States. However, it will be difficult to get the job done against the two-time World Champions for Nepal.

The conditions at the Harare Sports Club conditions are likely to support both bowlers and batters and we can expect an intense clash between these two sides.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from Nepal vs West Indies ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Match Here.