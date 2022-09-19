LIVE India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 T20 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Sachin Tendulkar vs Ross Taylor

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will take on Ross Taylor’s New Zealand Legends in their third match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday (September 19). India Legends, who won their opening game against South Africa Legends, had to share the points with West Indies in their second clash after a wash out in Kanpur last week.

New Zealand Legends, on the other hand, have won one and lost one in their two matches so far. After being thrashed by Sri Lanka in their first clash, the Kiwis bounced back to hammer Bangladesh Legends by eight wickets last weekend. Skipper Ross Taylor led the way with an unbeaten 17-ball 30 in the second to power New Zealand to a comfortable win.

India Legends captain Tendulkar had a modest outing in the first game against South Africa, scoring only 16 but all-rounder Stuart Binny lit up the Kanpur stadium with a blazing 82.