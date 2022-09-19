LIVE India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 T20 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Sachin Tendulkar vs Ross Taylor
Follow Road Safety World Series 2022 IND-L vs NZ-L (India Legends vs New Zealand Legends) LIVE score and updates on our live blog here.
Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will take on Ross Taylor’s New Zealand Legends in their third match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday (September 19). India Legends, who won their opening game against South Africa Legends, had to share the points with West Indies in their second clash after a wash out in Kanpur last week.
Last match that will be held in Indore is @India__Legends vs @NZealandLegends &later the teams will be headed to new location - #Dehradun
Watch the Live only on @Colors_Cineplex, @justvoot, #Jio, #Colorscineplexsuperhits & #Sports18khel #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Lb9iWiJ9hg — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 19, 2022
New Zealand Legends, on the other hand, have won one and lost one in their two matches so far. After being thrashed by Sri Lanka in their first clash, the Kiwis bounced back to hammer Bangladesh Legends by eight wickets last weekend. Skipper Ross Taylor led the way with an unbeaten 17-ball 30 in the second to power New Zealand to a comfortable win.
India Legends captain Tendulkar had a modest outing in the first game against South Africa, scoring only 16 but all-rounder Stuart Binny lit up the Kanpur stadium with a blazing 82.
Full Squads of both the teams
India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Rajesh Pawar, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun
New Zealand Legends Squad: Anton Devcich, Jamie How, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor(c), Gareth Hopkins(w), Scott Styris, Neil Broom, Kyle Mills, Hamish Bennett, Jason Spice, James Franklin, Craig McMillan, Jacob Oram, Shane Bond, Aaron Redmond, Bruce Martin
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the India Legends vs New Zealand Legends match in Road Safety World Series 2022 from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Sunday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match tonight. Stay Tuned!
