LIVE India vs Australia, 1st T20I 2022 Cricket Match Scoreboard and Updates: Australia win toss, India to bat first

The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Australia will start in Mohali on September 20 and it will be on the mind of Men in Blue to head into the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after downing the defending champions in home conditions. India will start off their home series against Australia on September 20. The next T20I match will take place in Nagpur on September 23, followed by the third and final T20I match in Hyderabad on September 25. Though India could not progress past the Super Four phase of Asia Cup 2022, they have some positives coming into this series. The biggest of them all is Virat Kohli regaining his form. 'King Kohli' as he is known to fans, scored 276 runs in five innings during the Asia Cup, which included one century, a highly-anticipated one and two half-centuries. The way ball found the middle of his bat was a sight not seen since a long while and fans would be hoping that they get to see more of it.

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Australia squad for T20I series against India: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.