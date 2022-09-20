NewsCricket
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2022 T20

LIVE India vs Australia, 1st T20I 2022 Cricket Match Scoreboard and Updates: Australia win toss, India to bat first

Here’s all you need to know about India vs Australia 1st T20I match from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali: Live stream, TV timing, squads.

Sep 20, 2022

The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Australia will start in Mohali on September 20 and it will be on the mind of Men in Blue to head into the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after downing the defending champions in home conditions. India will start off their home series against Australia on September 20. The next T20I match will take place in Nagpur on September 23, followed by the third and final T20I match in Hyderabad on September 25. Though India could not progress past the Super Four phase of Asia Cup 2022, they have some positives coming into this series. The biggest of them all is Virat Kohli regaining his form. 'King Kohli' as he is known to fans, scored 276 runs in five innings during the Asia Cup, which included one century, a highly-anticipated one and two half-centuries. The way ball found the middle of his bat was a sight not seen since a long while and fans would be hoping that they get to see more of it.

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Australia squad for T20I series against India: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

20 September 2022
18:47 PM
18:46 PM
18:45 PM

Both team captains at the toss

Rohit Sharma: It is an opportunity to test ourselves. Every game is a big game to learn. We got to learn so much in the last six-eight months on how to win games. This series will be no different for us to express ourselves. Looking at what happened in the Asia Cup, we had a chance to reflect on where we went wrong. This gives us an opportunity to correct ourselves as a group. Nothing changes in terms of our approach. Unfortunately, there are some injuries in the squad. Bumrah is not playing, he will take a game's break and probably come back in the second and the third game. We have Axar and Chahal. Pant misses out.

Aaron Finch: We're going to have a bowl first. It is about building up to the World Cup, and about getting some information about our boys. Really excited. You expect to be tested, hopefully, some dew comes out. The pitch looks hard and flat. We have one change from out earlier XI. Cameron Green will open the batting. [And he goes on to name half his XI]

18:33 PM

Playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

18:31 PM

Toss Report

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field first against Rohit Sharma's Team India in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Tuesday.

 

18:29 PM
17:49 PM

Explosion loading!

Tim David has been handed out an Australian debut cap

17:48 PM
17:40 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs Australia 1st T20I from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Tuesday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match.

