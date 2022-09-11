LIVE Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Today Cricket Score and Updates: Pramod Madushan provides breakthrough, Iftikhar Ahmed out

Sri Lanka will look to earn their sixth Asia Cup title while Pakistan will strive to end their long title gap in the continental tournament when the two teams clash in the final on Sunday. Both teams have squared off against each other in Asia Cup finals thrice and the islanders have won twice. Sri Lanka won in 1986 and 2014 while Pakistan won in 2000.

The day we have been waiting for is finally here ____

It's the final of the DP World #AsiaCup2022 _ between Sri Lanka __ and Pakistan __



Let's have a closer look at the journey that both teams have endured so far, but in numbers ___#ACC #AsiaCup #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/4LsFH6ZyKJ — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 11, 2022

Sri Lanka won tournaments in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008 and 2014. They are the second-most successful team in tournament history after India, which has won seven titles. Pakistan has won the title twice - in 2000 and 2012. Sri Lanka started their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a poor note with a loss to Afghanistan by eight wickets. But they bounced back in their next Group game, defeating Bangladesh by two wickets in a thriller, qualifying for the Super Four phase of the tournament. Sri Lanka have outdone the competition in tight matches, defeating Afghanistan, India and Pakistan.

They finished the Super Four phase at the top of the table with three wins in three games.