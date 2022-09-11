NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 FINAL Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch SL vs PAK online, cricket schedule, TV timing, channel in India

Here's all you need to know about Asia Cup 2022 final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan: From live streaming, venue, probable playing XIs and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 07:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau

The Asia Cup 2022 final is here and we have two top teams from the tournament in Sri Lanka and Pakistan taking on each other in the summit clash that will take place on September 11 (Sunday) in Dubai. The high-octane match will see the Asia giants clash with each other. While Babar Azam's Pakistan was expected to make the cut to the final, Sri Lanka have definitely surprised a few people by punching above their weight and beating India in the Super 4 stage to confirm their spot in the final. 

Dasun Shanaka's side started off the tournament on a bad note as Afghanistan thrashed them in the first match but since then they have not looked behind. They beat Bangladesh, India and Afghanistan to qualify for the final and not to forgetm, they have also beaten Pakistan in the last fixture of the Super 4s stage. 

One thing, however, that has gone in favour of them is the toss. Toss has been very crucial in Dubai, where teams who chase win often. That has been the case in this Asia Cup as well. It will continue to play a big role on Sunday's final also. 

As far as Pakistan are concerned, the loss of Sri Lanka came as a shock to the cricket-mad nation. They need to pull up their socks and give their best. One of the major concerns for Men in Green is the form of their captain babar Azam who has not looked at his best in the tournament. Pakistan will hope he fires tonight as the T20 World Cup 2022 inches closer. Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan will be other key players for Pakistan, who have delivered the goods in the tournament. 

Here's all you need to know about the Asia Cup 2022 final between Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

When will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match take place?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match will be played on Sunday, September 11.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match take place?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match begin?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. 

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match live on TV in India?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match live streaming in India?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Live Tv

Asia Cup 2022Pak vs SLPakistanSri LankaAsia Cup 2022 FinalPAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022sl vs pak live streamingPakistan vs Sri Lanka live streamingPakistan vs Sri Lanka dream11Asia Cup 2022 live streaming

