NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

PAK vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 FINAL in Dubai, 7.30 PM IST, September 11

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Final Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK vs SL, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 12:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PAK vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 FINAL in Dubai, 7.30 PM IST, September 11

PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Final: It is time for the final game of Asia Cup 2022. Two weeks back, not many would have imagined these 2 finalists. Pakistan was of course a contender for the final but Sri Lanka? It was always an India vs Pakistan contest that was being seen as the final contest of Asia Cup 2022. But it was not to be, much to the dismay of cricket fans on both the sides of the border. However, one has to admit that two of the best teams have made it to the final, and also two of the most deserving ones. 

Both these teams started off on a bad note, with losses vs India and Afghanistan respectively. Sri Lanka lost to Afghans while Pakistan tasted defeat vs arch-rivals Indians. But this defeats worked wonders for these 2 teams as they lifted their game and began a winning spree. Lanka, especially, have punched above their weight. Yes, toss has gone in favour of the Lankans in this tournament but that does not take away anything from some outstanding cricket they have played.

Babar Azam's Pakistan have already lost to Lankans in their last Super 4 stage clash. They looked lacklustre in the tournament and a better effort from Men in Green will be expected by fans in the all-important final.      

My Dream11 team for Asia Cup 2022 final, SL vs PAK

Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Dasun Shanaka, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz (vc), Naseem Shah, Dilshan Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka likely playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka/Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan/Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan likely playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Live Tv

Asia Cup 2022Pakistan Vs Sri LankaPak vs SLPAK vs SL Dream11Dream11Fantasy Cricket TipsBabar AzamMohammad RizwanDasun ShanakaNaseem ShahSL Dream11PAK Dream11SL Predicted 11PAK Predicted 11PAK vs SL newsPAK vs SL updates

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022