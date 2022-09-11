PAK vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 FINAL in Dubai, 7.30 PM IST, September 11
PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Final: It is time for the final game of Asia Cup 2022. Two weeks back, not many would have imagined these 2 finalists. Pakistan was of course a contender for the final but Sri Lanka? It was always an India vs Pakistan contest that was being seen as the final contest of Asia Cup 2022. But it was not to be, much to the dismay of cricket fans on both the sides of the border. However, one has to admit that two of the best teams have made it to the final, and also two of the most deserving ones.
Both these teams started off on a bad note, with losses vs India and Afghanistan respectively. Sri Lanka lost to Afghans while Pakistan tasted defeat vs arch-rivals Indians. But this defeats worked wonders for these 2 teams as they lifted their game and began a winning spree. Lanka, especially, have punched above their weight. Yes, toss has gone in favour of the Lankans in this tournament but that does not take away anything from some outstanding cricket they have played.
We're gearing up for an absolute delight of a final _ in #SLvPAK ____
So are these #Epic fans _
0#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/jnSS7htZZs— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 11, 2022
Babar Azam's Pakistan have already lost to Lankans in their last Super 4 stage clash. They looked lacklustre in the tournament and a better effort from Men in Green will be expected by fans in the all-important final.
My Dream11 team for Asia Cup 2022 final, SL vs PAK
Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Dasun Shanaka, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz (vc), Naseem Shah, Dilshan Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga
Sri Lanka likely playing XI
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka/Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan/Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan likely playing XI
Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain
