21 April 2022, 23:37 PM MSD finishes it off in style!!! #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/ZhtyE2UKfW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2022

21 April 2022, 23:36 PM Thala thala dhan… — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2022

21 April 2022, 23:27 PM CSK beat MI by 3 wickets Chennai Super Kings beat the Mumbai Indians with 3 wickets in hand. CSK need 4 runs off the last ball and MS Dhoni smacked Jaydev Unadkat for CSK's second win of the tournament

21 April 2022, 23:21 PM MSD SHOW! Dhoni taking on Jaydev Unadkat with a maximum and a boundary. CSK need 6 runs in 2 balls now

21 April 2022, 23:03 PM CLOSE CONTEST! Close contest as MS Dhoni for CSK is still in the middle and they need runs in 12 balls, the proper situation for a MSD special innings. MI looking nervous. CSK-128/6 (18 Overs), Dhoni 11 (8) & Pretorius 11 (7)

21 April 2022, 22:57 PM Skipper GONE! Ravindra Jadeja GONE! Caught by Tilak Varma bowled by Meredith. CSK pin hopes on MS Dhoni's shoulders now as they lose 6 wickets in chase. CSK- 106/6 (15.4 Overs), MS Dhoni 2 (2), need 50 runs in 26 balls

21 April 2022, 22:40 PM GONE! Ambati Rayudu GONE! Caught by Pollard bowled by Daniel Sams. Rayudu gone for 40 (35), he was trying to take on the bowler but fails to find a boundary or a six. CSK in trouble as MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja need to guide them home now. CSK-102/5 (15 Overs), Jadeja 3 (5), need 53 runs in 30 balls

21 April 2022, 22:34 PM Dube GONE! MI get a wicket again and this time it's Shivam Dube who's caught behind by Ishan Kishan and bowled by Daniel Sams. CSK in trouble as they lose 4 wickets now in 12 overs. CSK-88/4 (13 Overs), Rayudu 30 (28) CSK need 68 off 42 balls to win

21 April 2022, 22:23 PM GAME ON! Chennai Super Kings looking steady in their chase of 156 runs but Mumbai Indians are keen to win this fixture as they display some urge with their bowling and fielding. CSK-79/3 (12 Overs), Rayudu 23 (26) & Dube 11 (11)

21 April 2022, 22:20 PM GONE! Robin Uthappa caught at deep-square by Dewald Brevis bowled by Jaydev Unadkat. MI finally break the partnership between Uthappa and Rayudu. CSK-66/3 (9 Overs), Rayudu 21 (19) need 90 runs in 66 balls

21 April 2022, 22:13 PM CSK going strong! Hrithik Shokeen almost got his first IPL wicket in form of Uthappa. He pulled off a caught and bowl, umpires went upstairs and the third umpire felt that the ball was touching the ground at some stage and hence declared it not out. CSK 58/2 after 8.1 overs

21 April 2022, 21:37 PM MI pick 2nd wicket! Santner is gone, Unadkat takes a safe catch and Sams picks up a wicket. CSK hae lost two wickets now and they need some support from Rayudu here. CSK 16/2 after 2.3 overs

21 April 2022, 21:32 PM GONE! First ball Ruturaj Gaikwad GONE! Caught by Tilak Varma bowled by Daniel Sams. Mumbai Indians get some hope early as CSK lose their first wicket on the very first ball of the chase. CSK- 1/1 (0.3 Overs)

21 April 2022, 20:54 PM MI finish with 155/7 Tilak Varma strikes fifty for Mumbai Indians. One of the best knocks of IPL 2022. And that has taken a struggling Mumbai past 150. CSK need 156 to stay afloat in the tournament and MI need to defend these runs to register their first win of the season.

21 April 2022, 20:51 PM Pollard departs! What a field set for Pollard. Dhoni placed Dube at a straightish long on and offered the big West Indian to go after Theekshana and he accepted but was not able to hit it over the fielder and was held.

21 April 2022, 20:48 PM Pollard looking good! The MI finisher is looking well set and has connected some balls really well. All eyes will be on him as MI look to finish well here. Tilak playing really well at the other end. MI 111/5 after 16.1 overs

21 April 2022, 20:34 PM GONE! DJ Bravo STRIKES as MI lose their fifth wicket of Hrithik Shokeen caught by Robin Uthappa. Well played by the young right-hander but in the end he failed infront of a expirienced DJ Bravo. MI- 85/5 (13.3 Overs), Tilak Varma 22 (25)

21 April 2022, 20:08 PM MI pin hopes on youngsters! Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen in the middle for MI and they need to bat through if MI want to post a decent, fighting total on the board. Shokeen playing well here as he hit Jadeja for a six in over and smashed Santner for a boundary. Big news is Jadeja drops a catch. He has dropped two tonight. MI 74/4 after 12 overs

21 April 2022, 19:50 PM MI lose Suryakumar! CSK may have picked 3 early wickets but Dhoni has missed a stumping and Bravo has lost a catch in slips as well. Had these chances been taken, MI could have been further dented. Surya was riding his luck but in the 8th over, he runs out of it and is dismissed by Santner. They are in big trouble now. MI 47/4 after 7.3 overs

21 April 2022, 19:39 PM MUKESH puts CSK on top Mukesh Choudhary is on fire at the moment, he is striking in every over and in his second over of spell, he gets rid of Brevis, who goes for 4 made off 7 balls. MI 24/3 after 3.2 overs

21 April 2022, 19:33 PM Ishan gone too! Ishan Kishan goes as well. What a ball from Choudhary. Outswinging yorker that crashes into the off stump and that's two wickets in the first over for Chennai. Suryakumar Yadav comes in and starts off with a boundary. What an exciting first over. MI 6/2 after 1 over

21 April 2022, 19:08 PM Rohit departs for 0 What a start for CSK as Mukesh Choudhary gets rid of Rohit Sharma in just the first over of the match. The second ball of the over and Rohit walks back, good catch by Mitch Santner. MI 0/1 after 0.3 overs

21 April 2022, 19:02 PM Playing 11 MI vs CSK In CSK, Moeen and Jordan go out, Pretorius and Santner come in. Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah

21 April 2022, 18:57 PM Toss News! Ravindra Jadeja wins toss and opt to bowl first Mumbai Indians have two debutants. Rohit Sharma hands the cap to Riley Meredith and Hrithik Shokeen.

21 April 2022, 18:32 PM Arjun Tendulkar to replace Jayden Unadkat? Mumbai Indians all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar can possibly replace Jaydev Unadkat in the side, read all about the possible playing XI HERE.

21 April 2022, 18:00 PM CSK name Milne's replacement! Matheesha Pathirana has replaced injured Adam Milne in the CSK squad. Know all about him here.

21 April 2022, 17:59 PM MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Still unsure which player to pick or drop in your fantasy picks, check out Dream 11 prediction here.

21 April 2022, 17:55 PM MI vs CSK Expected changes! CSK may include Dwaine Pretorius in place of Chris Jordan, who leaked runs in the last over vs Gujarat Titans. MI may go unchanged as they lack good reserves. MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allan, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Maheehsh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.