New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022: NZ pin hopes on Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell for big finish

New Zealand have the edge over their qualification rivals at the top of the group thanks to their excellent net run rate of +2.233, which was set up by that 89-run hammering of Australia in their opening game. That Net RR is almost as good as a point for the Black Caps, meaning it is very much advantage New Zealand in the qualification race. The Kiwis would need to lose to Ireland in their final match and by a significant margin to give Australia and England the opportunity to deny them a top-two spot.

If all three of New Zealand, England and Australia win their final matches then it will come down to Net RR. Australia’s -0.304 puts them on the back foot in that column, but Aaron Finch’s side play a day before England, so can lay down a marker and put the pressure on if they manage a large margin of victory over Afghanistan on Friday.

Playing the following day means England will know exactly what they require to qualify when they face Sri Lanka on Saturday. Should Australia fail to catch England (+0.547) and New Zealand (+2.233) on run rate then both of those sides will know that victory by any margin in their respective final matches will send them into the semi-finals.

