PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Live Score and Match Updates: Pakistan on top, Hong Kong 4 down
Check Pakistan vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup Match in Sharjah Live Cricket Score and Updates from Game 6 of the tournament on Friday (September 2) HERE.
Pakistan will take on Hong Kong in the last fixture of Group-A in the Asia Cup today for a place in the Super 4s at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Given the recent form of Hong Kong, it will not be a walk in the park for the Pakistani team. Hong Kong has recently been in a rich vein of form, winning the qualifying tournament and remaining unbeaten. They ran India close in the previous edition of the tournament, and the last thing Pakistan would want to do is write them off. Hong Kong will also be aware of the fact that Pakistan is yet to register a T20I win this year. Pakistan has played two T20Is this year, facing defeat in both of them. The first came against Australia while the second defeat was handed to them by the men in blue in their first match of the Asia Cup. The Pakistani side will once again look at their dependable opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to give them a solid start and for power hitters like Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah to go ballistic at the end.
__ Fakhar Zaman talks about the morale of the team and preparations ahead of tomorrow's game
_ https://t.co/CUkkGbl59a#AsiaCup2022 | #PAKvHK pic.twitter.com/PpOc2lumJ2 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 1, 2022
In their last match against India, it was the batting that faltered, giving the team a sub-par total to defend. The bowlers were brilliant in the match, taking wickets at crucial junctures, keeping them in the game. The pace department of the Pakistani team might miss the services of Naseem Shah over his fitness. Mohammad Hasnain could be slotted in his place for a like-to-like replacement. Hong Kong on the other hand will not take the loss against India as a major heartbreak, as they did take away a lot of positives from the game. The bowlers were on their mark before Suryakumar just exploded at the end and helped India reach a mammoth total. Their batters showed promise, especially Babur Hayat who top-scored with 41 taking on the Indian bowlers.
The 6th match of the DP World Asia Cup 2022 _ to take place today between Pakistan and Hong Kong _ and all we're manifesting is _EPIC_
The winner here will book their place in the Super 4.
Who are you backing?_#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/AZQoHnzgjp— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
The players to watch out for in the game would be the batting duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, as well as Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz who were great with the ball against India. For Hong Kong, Babur Hayat has been scoring at a great strike rate of late and the team will rely on him for quick runs. Their bowling mainstay Ehsan Khan was impressive against India, dishing out yorkers at will in the death. The weather is expected to be hot as is the norm in Sharjah. Sharjah's pitch has been known to offer assistance to the slower ballers but the smaller dimensions of the ground might work in the favour of the batsman.
ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2022
_ Pakistan__ _ Hong Kong __
_2nd September 2022, 9:50 PM (HKT)
_ Dubai International Cricket Stadium
_ NOWTV - Channel 674 or Buy the Asia Cup Package on YuppTV App on Android or iOS devices #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/342BlElM8e — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) September 2, 2022
WICKET! A tough googly to read for the batter, what a delivery!
Aizaz b Shadab - 1 (6)
HK 25/4 after 6.2 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
WICKET! Clean bowled, those wickets went flying! Second for Naseem.
Babar Hayat b Naseem - 0 (4)
HK 16/2 after 2.5 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
WICKET! Naseem doing what he does best - taking scalps.
Nizakat Khan c Asif b Naseem - 8 (13)
HK 16/1 after 2.1 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
#AsiaCup2022 | #PAKvHK pic.twitter.com/s048IEQwoK
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2022
Exceptional hitting by Khushdil Shah to help Pakistan post 193/2 in 20 overs
Pakistan scored 29 runs in the last over with four sixes in it from the bat of Khushdil. Rizwan finishes the innings with 78 runs in 57 balls with the help of six boundaries and a six. Zaman also contributed in the middle with a well-paced fifty. Hong Kong's bowling fell apart in the death and conceded just too many runs. They will have to put up brilliant hitting to chase this down.
T20I fifty No.@FakharZamanLive brings up his half-century with a massive six #AsiaCup2022 | #PAKvHK pic.twitter.com/ASCCKXTDUs
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2022
WICKET! Partnership finally broken, and Hong Kong will be relieved!
Fakhar c Aizaz b Ehsan - 53 (41)
PAK 129/2 after 16.1 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
! Fakhar Zaman joins the half-century club (5th of the tournament so far) with a stellar knock - 52* (38)
PAK 128/1 after 15.4 ov#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022
partnership between @FakharZamanLive and @iMRizwanPak #AsiaCup2022 | #PAKvHK pic.twitter.com/m2OmuHvkVO
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2022
100-run partnership between M Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman
Much needed a partnership between M Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman. The duo are slowly shifting the innings in the top gear and with batsman like Asif Ali yet to come Pakistan are eyeing a big score. Zaman also completes his fifty with a 101-meter six.
14th T20I half-century for @iMRizwanPak
The opening batter is growing in confidence #AsiaCup2022 | #PAKvHK pic.twitter.com/Zxw2rt3eHE
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2022
Fifty for Mohammad Rizwan, PAK bounce back
42 ball fifty for M Rizwan. The knock looks sluggish but you got to give credit to Hong Kong bowlers. Rizwan rescued Pakistan after the wicket of captain Babar Azam in the third over. Pakistan will be eyeing a total of around 190.
64-1 after 10 overs
Fakhar and Rizwan drive Pakistan's progress #AsiaCup2022 | #PAKvHK pic.twitter.com/Gvwuy0HuYj
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2022
Pakistan have picked up the pace after an early jitter #PAKvHK | #AsiaCup2022 | Scorecard: https://t.co/68o82ceTms pic.twitter.com/9P3svXZlw1
— ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2022
Slow start for PAK after Babar's wicket
Similar kind of the start by Pakistan, India had the same run rate against Hong Kong after seven overs. PAK lost Babar and thus they are trying to compensate. Pakistan bat deep so they will be eyeing around 180-190.
A brilliant start for Hong Kong as Babar Azam walks back!#PAKvHK | #AsiaCup2022 | Scorecard: https://t.co/68o82ceTms pic.twitter.com/XEiKEZJN2m
— ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2022
Here we go then!
M Rizwan and Babar Azam are out in the middle. Hong Kong will rely on their bowling unit to deliver while Pakistan will want to make a statement with dominating win over Hong Kong and meet India in Super 4 game on Sunday.
Both team captains at the toss
Babar Azam: We would have batted first. We wanted to put runs on the board and put them under pressure. We have the same team. Every match is a new match, so we'll try to play our best cricket. Our confidence is the same. It was a tight game (against India), looking forward to this game.
Nizakat Khan: We are gonna bowl again. We are very good at chasing. We are going to make sure today that we stick to our plans and execute them. Back in Hong Kong, we play on slow, low wickets. This is very similar and we also rely on spin. We bowled well till the 13th over. Today, we have a very good plan and I am sure that the boys will do well. We are going with the same team.
Playing XIs
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie(w), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar
Hong Kong win the toss and opt to bowl first
No changes to Pakistan's playing XI #AsiaCup2022 | #PAKvHK pic.twitter.com/9FdoBlnySt
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2022
Hong Kong win toss and opt to bowl first
The winner of today’s game will progress to the Super Four! #PAKvHK | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/ge8VuFqXl2
— ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2022
Toss Report
Hong Kong won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan in the last group stage match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Pitch Report | Wasim Akram
"This pitch hasn't changed in the last 35-odd years. It looks slightly wet, I had a word with the groundsman who said it's not wet but it's the colour of the clay itself. That's why it's dark. In the beginning, the ball will definitely skid here. This is a pitch where the batters should go straight. The batsmen should take their time, get their eyes and play their shots. The bowlers should try to hit the stumps every time."
Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details
The Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match will be live on Star Sports Network in India.
PAK vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview
Mohammad Rizwan, Scott McKechnie, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman (C), Babar Hayat (VC), Yasim Murtaza, Mohammad Nawaz, Aizaz Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Ehsan Khan
Hong Kong's Babar Hayat sends warning to Babar Azam's Pakistan ahead of clash in Asia Cup 2022, says THIS
"The pressure will certainly be there. Pakistan is a big team and they have a good bowling attack. Perhaps the best bowling attack in the tournament. Pressure will be on both teams. It is not that the pressure will be only on one team. We will try our best to win matches."
These action shots from the second innings speak for themselves! #INDvHK was an #Epic battle indeed #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/ZsffR8RNzJ
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live blog for Pakistan vs Hong Kong match number 6 in Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Friday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key happenings from the game. Stay Tuned!
