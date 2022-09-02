Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch PAK vs HK online, cricket schedule, TV timing, channel in India
Pakistan will take on Hong Kong in their crucial clash of the Group A fixture on Friday (September 2)
Pakistan will take on Hong Kong in their crucial clash of the Group A fixture on Friday (September 2). After facing a defeat in their openers, respectively, both Babar Azam and Nizakat Khan-led sides will look to bounce back.
Match Details
When will the Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group B match be played?
The Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group B match will held on Friday (September 2).
Where will the Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match be played?
The Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match will be played in Dubai.
What time will the Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group B match start?
The Pakistan vs Hong Kongh Asia Cup Group B match will start at 730 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7pm.
How can I watch Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match on TV in India?
The Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match will be live on Star Sports Network in India.
How can I follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Hong Kongh Asia Cup Group A match?
The Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
