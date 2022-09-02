Pakistan will take on Hong Kong in their crucial clash of the Group A fixture on Friday (September 2). After facing a defeat in their openers, respectively, both Babar Azam and Nizakat Khan-led sides will look to bounce back.

Match Details

When will the Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group B match be played?

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group B match will held on Friday (September 2).

Where will the Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match be played?

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match will be played in Dubai.

What time will the Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group B match start?

The Pakistan vs Hong Kongh Asia Cup Group B match will start at 730 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7pm.

How can I watch Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match will be live on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Hong Kongh Asia Cup Group A match?

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.