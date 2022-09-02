NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

Hong Kong's Babur Hayat sends warning to Babar Azam's Pakistan ahead of clash in Asia Cup 2022, says THIS

Hong Kong will face Pakistan in the final tie-up of Group A, for a place in the quarterfinals. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 04:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Hong Kong's Babur Hayat sends warning to Babar Azam's Pakistan ahead of clash in Asia Cup 2022, says THIS

Babur Hayat, the middle-order batsman from Hong Kong said that pressure would not only be on them but also on Pakistan to reach the Super 4s of the Aisa Cup in a press conference on Thursday. Talking to reporters on the eve of their clash against Pakistan, the Hong Kong batter said that the encounter against Pakistan, which will be a virtual knockout game for the sides, will be a high-pressure game for both teams.

Babur said, "The pressure will certainly be there. Pakistan is a big team and they have a good bowling attack. Perhaps the best bowling attack in the tournament. Pressure will be on both teams. It is not that the pressure will be only on one team. We will try our best to win matches."

While speaking on the lack of game time owing to the covid restrictions in Hong Kong, the player said that the restrictions forced them to sit out of the game, and the gap has affected their cricket negatively.

The explosive batter said, "We have not played a lot of cricket in past few years because of Covid. Due to Covid, there were a lot of restrictions in Hong Kong. Grounds were closed. Club cricket grounds used to open sometimes and we used to play one or two matches and it used to get closed after that. Our cricket went down because of that and now with the relief in restrictions, we are playing cricket continuously for three months."

Hong Kong will face Pakistan in the final tie-up of Group A, for a place in the quarterfinals. The match will be played on Friday and promises to be a gripping contest, given the spectacular form of Hong Kong. Pakistan and Hong Kong both lost their first match to India earlier in the tournament. While India defeated Pakistan by five wickets, Afghanistan lost the match by 40 runs against India. The winner of the match will join India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the Super-4 stage of the Asia Cup.

Live Tv

Asia Cup 2022PAK vs HKPAK vs HK news updatePAK vs HK NewsPAK vs HK updatePAK vs HK Live UpdatePAK vs HK LIVEPAK vs HK match updateBabur HayatBabur Hayat news updateBabar AzamBabar Azam news updateBabar Azam newsBabar Azam update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature
DNA Video
DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?
DNA Video
DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
DNA Video
DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Is common man's life, the cheapest thing in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?