LIVE Updates | Rishabh Pant Car Accident, Injury and Health Conditions: Rishabh undergoes 'Plastic Surgery' - Check Details

Rishabh Pant, a famous Indian wicketkeeper batsman, narrowly avoided dying when his car flipped in the early hours of December 30, 2022, on the Delhi-Dehradun route. The disaster happened while the Delhi Capitals captain was driving sleepily and hit the barrier while his route to meet his mother in Roorkee. Rishabh Pant managed to flee the burning and damaged vehicle with only minor injuries, which is nothing short of a miracle. Sushil Kumar, the bus conductor for Haryana Roadways, and Paramjit arrived at Pant's rescue at this time. Sushil Kumar revealed in a conversation with The Times of India that Pant asked him to call his mother as soon as he found him lying in a pool of blood. "Please contact my mother," Pant said, gesturing to his smashed smartphone that was lying in front of his wrecked car.
The BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.
Details here __https://t.co/NFv6QbdwBD— BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2022
“I didn’t want to leave that person (Pant) alone in that state. I did try to look into the car and found no one else. There was a lot of blood coming out from his forehead and legs. Her mother’s phone was off," Sushil further said. He revealed further that a bus passenger had pointed out Pant after he initially failed to recognise him because he did not follow cricket at all. "One of the passengers on the bus came, saw the injured man and said. Yeh to cricketer Rishabh Pant hai. I hardly watch cricket. I don’t know who plays cricket for India. I just know Sachin (Tendulkar) and (MS) Dhoni. Whether he is a cricketer or a millionaire, I just wanted to help and save a life," added the Haryana Roadways bus driver.
“There was some money scattered on the road. I picked all of it and put it in his (Pant’s) pocket. I told him ‘theek ho jaoge, dhyan rakhna’ (you will be fine, take care). He wanted to say something, but couldn’t. He tried waving his hand towards me, wanting to say thanks," he added. Rishabh Pant is currently receiving treatment at Max Hospitals in Dehra Dun for minor wounds and a ruptured ligament that are expected to keep him out indefinitely. Pant is reportedly going to miss the entire IPL 2023 as well as the forthcoming India-Australia series.
"There are no immediate plans to shift him anywhere as his condition has improved substantially since yesterday,' said Umesh Kumar who has been constantly with the family at the Max Hospital. "A plastic surgery on his forehead had been performed on Friday itself. Its first dressing was also done today," he said
After a horrible car accident two days, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been getting treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. Over there, the hospital is treating him for various injuries while Pant has also undergone several CT scans and X-Rays. His MRI scan update is awaited which will determine how severe are his injuries and when he can return to the cricket field. DDCA official Shyam Sharma is not too happy with visitors and VIP movement in the hospital since Pant landed there after the accident. From local MLAs to Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor reached the hospital to know his well-being.
