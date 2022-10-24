South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match LIVE cricket score and updates: Match ends in no result due to rain
SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check LIVE Scorecard and Updates from South Africa vs Zimbabwe game HERE
South Africa are all set to begin their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign as they take on Zimbabwe in their first match of the Super 12s at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday (October 24). Zimbabwe have finally made it through to the Super 12s after a long wait and they will be motivated to perform even better now that they are here, competing against far superior teams in terms of quality and experience.
But Craig Ervine and his men have already made a statement with the way they have performed relentlessly of late. They entered the tournament with eight wins in their last 10 T20I matches and they also caused an upset in an ODI against Australia last month, which shows that they have the quality to take down big teams.
"We have lost our first game in the World Cup before, so we understand the pressure that comes with losing your first game"
Can South Africa kickstart this #T20WorldCup on a high? #SAvZIM pic.twitter.com/RlAHd7n0R8 — ICC (@ICC) October 24, 2022
Ervine’s men delivered some excellent performances in the qualifying stage. They won two of their three matches to enter the Super 12s and their bowlers played a big role to make this possible.
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Match washed out!
The match is washed out as rain has had the last laugh in this fixture between South Africa and Zimbabwe. Quinton de Kock 47 (18) was in fire mode to get his team the victory.
SA - 51/0 (3 Overs), Match washed out!
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: de Kock shows no mercy!
Quinton de Kock 41 (14) is on fire at the moment as he looks to finish the game as early as possible. I guess he is irritated by the rain interruptions and just wants to punish the Zimbabwe bowling attack finishing the game.
SA need 19 runs in 26 balls, match reduced to 7 overs
SA - 45/0 (2.4 Overs), de Kock 42 (15) & Bavuma 2 (2)
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Guess who's back?
Rain again. It is frustrating for the players and the fans watching to see the covers once again coming on. South Africa attacked right from the first ball and now we know the reason de Kock was not wasting any time.
SA - 24/0 (1.1 Overs), Bavuma 1 (1) & de Kock 23 (6)
The covers are back on at the Bellerive Oval #SAvZIM | #T20WorldCup | https://t.co/D7bhRRb9Qa pic.twitter.com/8PRbYGEhIm
— ICC (@ICC) October 24, 2022
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: de Kock on FIRE!
South Africa mean business! Quinton de Kock taking the charge from the very first ball smacks Tendai Chatara for 4 boundaries and a maximum. What a start for South Africa!
SA - 23/0 (1 Over), de Kock 23 (6) & Bavuma 0 (0)
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe finish at 79
South Africa 80 runs in 9 overs to win the match against Zimbabwe. After a shaky start of losing four wickets cheaply, Zimbabwe bounced to finish at 79/4 in 9 overs. Brilliant batting by Madhevere 35 (18) and Shumba 19 (19).
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: ZIM back on track
Zimbabwe back on track as Wesley Madhevere and Milton Shumba stay on the crease and get some crucial runs for their team. They will go after the South Africa bowling attack after 7 overs.
41/4 (6 Overs), Madhevere 14 (9) & Shumba 12 (10)
#SAvZIM match will start at 9:35pm local time.
The game has been reduced to 9 overs per side.
Head to our app and website to follow the #T20WorldCup action https://t.co/76r3b7l2N0 pic.twitter.com/rssBl7neqw
— ICC (@ICC) October 24, 2022
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: ZIM in trouble
Zimbabwe have lost 4 wickets in blink of an eye in the match against South Africa, which will be a 9-over aside game.
ZIM - 25/4 (4.1 Overs)
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Good news!
The covers are coming off but still the big question remains when the play will start. The covers have been taken off twice but rain comesback instantly.
Stay tuned!
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Update!
The umpires are in the middle, looks like the rain has effected the conditions a little bit. However, the minimum we will have is a 5-over aside game if the worse situation arrives.
Stay tuned!
Rain has delayed the start of the Group 2 contest between South Africa and Zimbabwe #T20WorldCup | #SAvZIM pic.twitter.com/JoL3kb4alW
— ICC (@ICC) October 24, 2022
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Update!
The pitch remains covered and there is no update so far on the match start time. By the looks of it, the match will take a while to start now as rain is not stopping.
Stay tuned!
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Update!
Rain is here again, just after the national anthems, rain has made it's appearance again. The groundstaff are coming out, it is another delay in the South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 clash.
Stay tuned!
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Playing XI!
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Toss update!
Zimbabwe win the toss and they have elected to bat first against South Africa. Playing XI coming up shortly!
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Rain!
Oh no! Rain has delayed the toss, we are still awaiting on a confirmation time about the toss. There was a 40 percent chance of rain before the match begin at the venue.
Stay tuned!
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: LIVESTREAM!
South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No. 18 Preview
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted XI!
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tarbaiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa vs Zimbabwe Head to Head stats!
South Africa and Zimbabwe have clashed five times in T20Is and all five times the Proteas have come out on top.
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Dream11 prediction!
SA vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints
SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match South Africa vs Zimbabwe. Toss is at 1:00 PM (IST).
