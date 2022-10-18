Sri Lanka vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup, Group A LIVE Highlights and scorecard: Sri Lanka win by 79 runs
SL vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE score and updates from Match no. 6 of the T20 World Cup 2022 taking place between Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates below
Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup 2022 Group A campaign started with a disappointing defeat against Namibia in the tournament’s opener – a result that leaves no room for error for the Asia Cup 2022 Champions. The margin of the 55-run loss against the African side, and its impact on Sri Lanka’s net run rate, means that Dasun Shanaka’s side will have to push for a big win against United Arab Emirates on Tuesday (October 18). Two victories from this point doesn’t guarantee a place in the Super 12 stage, and it could all come down to NRR.
A stunned Shanaka responded after the defeat: "We didn't execute our plans well. I think we went for the yorkers and we didn't execute with low full tosses and half volleys. I think that's where it went wrong. I think if they had stuck to that hard length, wicket-to-wicket, like the Namibian bowlers did really well, it should have been different.”
A must win game for Sri Lanka!
vs | 01:30PM (SLST) #RoaringForGlory #T20WorldCup #SLvUAE pic.twitter.com/eimHmoB7Yv — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) October 18, 2022
Opponents UAE will have prepared for a stern test against the Lankan spinners, who will have a big part to play in the contest. It is a must win game for Sri Lanka if they want to even hope for qualification.
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Player of the match
Player of the match: Pathum Nissanka,
Dasun Shanaka after game: Really disappointed with the way we ended the innings, we could have scored 180-190 but I and Rajapaksa didn't get it right
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: SL win by 79 runs
Sri Lanka beat United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 79 runs as the Dasun Shanaka-led side displayed a dominant bowling performance in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Brilliant performance by the Asia Cup 2022 champions as UAE are bowled out for just 73 runs in 17.1 overs.
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: UAE go 6 down in chase
United Arab Emirates go 6 down in their chase of 153 runs. Aravind 9 (18) LBW by Wanindu Hasaranga. Sri Lanka very much on top of their game at the moment and victory is very close to them now. UAE in need of a miracle at the moment.
UAE - 36/6 (9.5 Overs), Afzal Khan 6 (6)
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Chameera on FIRE!
CP Rizwan 1 (3) caught by Rajapaksa bowled by Chameera. Sri Lanka on top of their game! Chirag Suri 14 (19) later on is bowled in by Pramod Madushan. UAE in need of a miracle at the moment.
UAE - 21/4 (5.3 Overs), Aravind 2 (4)
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Two in one over!
Muhammad Waseem and Aryan Lakra bowled in by Dusmantha Chameera. Brilliant over by the fast bowler as he knocks over 2 batters of UAE in blink of an eye. Sri Lanka in control of the match now.
UAE - 18/2 (3.1 Overs), Suri 14 (12) & Rizwan 0 (0)
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: UAE start steady
United Arab Emirates begin their chase of 153 runs with steady pace as both openers take their time to take a good look at the wicket.
UAE - 15/0 (2 Overs), Chirag 12 (10) & Waseem 2 (2)
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Karthik Meiyappa
'Chennai born' Karthik Meiyappan becomes 1st bowler to take hat-trick in T20 WC 2022, all about him HERE
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: SL finish at 152/8
Sri Lanka finish at 152/8 after 20 overs as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) display a brilliant bowling performance in the middle overs. Karthik Meiyappan became the first bowler in T20 World Cup 2022 to take hat-trick.
SL - 151/8 (20 Overs), Top scorer: Nissanka 74 (60), de Silva 33 (21)
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Karthik Meiyappan takes hat-trick
Dasun Shanaka bowled in by Karthik Meiyappan, Asalanka caught behind by Aravind and Rajapaksa was caught by Basil Hameed. UAE leg-spinner turns the table on Sri Lanka in one blink of an eye.
SL - 120/5 (15.2 Overs), Nissanka 52 (47)
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Nissanka completes fifty
Pathum Nissanka hits a brilliant fifty for Sri Lanka as they look to putup a big total against the UAE side. Bhanuka Rajapaksa 5 (7) on the other end is gone now as he's caught by Basil bowled by Meiyappan.
SL - 117/3 (14.3 Overs), Nissanka 51 (46)
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Big mix-up!
Dhananjaya de Silva 33 (21) runout by Waseem/Afzal Khan. A big blunder by the Sri Lanka batters, Nissanka didn't move but de Silva kept on running. Bhanuka Rajapaksa comes in at number 4 now.
SL - 95/2 (12 Overs), Nissanka 42 (37) & Rajapaksa 1 (1)
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Equation after 10 overs
Sri Lanka are 84/1 after 10 overs with both Dhananjaya de Silva and Pathum Nissanka comfortable at the crease. UAE need to find a wicket now else it can get out their hands if these two get going with Rajapaksa still waiting to bite.
SL - 84/1 (10 Overs), de Silva 27 (18) & Nissanka 38 (29)
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Sri Lanka steady
Sri Lanka are looking steady at the moment with Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva in the middle. UAE in desperate need of a wicket as the Sri Lankan batters are looking to save wickets for the end and then push the runrate paddle.
SL - 70/1 (8.2 Overs), Nissanka 37 (25) & Dhananjaya 15 (14)
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Kusal Mendis GONE!
Kusal Mendis 18 (13) LBW by Aryan Lakra. UAE finally break the deadlock as Mendis is plumbed! He does not even look at his non-striker partner to ask for DRS as he knew he was straight infront of the wicket.
SL - 47/1 (5 Overs), de Silva 4 (1) & Nissanka 23 (15)
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Sri Lanka mean business
Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka mean business today as they gather runs inside the 3 overs. Brilliant and smart batting from both the openers, Kashif Daud back into the attack.
SL - 28/0 (3 Overs), Nissanka 12 (8) & Mendis 15 (10)
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: SL start steady
Sri Lanka off to a steady start in their clash against the UAE in match no. 6 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka in the middle as Junaid Siddique attacks the stumps,
SL - 5/0 (1 Over), Mendis 3 (4) & Nissanka 1 (2)
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Malinga was not happy
'A bit rusty', said Lasith Malinga after Sri Lanka's loss against Namibia. It was a BIG upset in T20 World Cup for Sri Lanka, check reactions.
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Shanaka on last defeat
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka opens up on the horror defeat in the first clash of their T20 World Cup 2022.
"We Would have bowled first as well. Gunathilaka is injured, Asalanka comes in. We've got a balanced side. It was a bad day at the office - let's forget that. We never underestimate any sides."
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Playing XI
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana
United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Kashif Daud, Vriitya Aravind(w), Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Toss update!
United Arab Emirates have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka. Dasun Shanaka's side will bat first in this do or die contest.
Playing XI coming up shortly!
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: livestream details
Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 6 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch SL vs UAE match online and on TV? check HERE.
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Dream11 prediction
SL vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates, check HERE
SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates, match no. 6 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Toss coming up at 1 PM (IST).
(Stay TUNED!)
