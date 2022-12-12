LIVE Updates | Sydney Thunder(THU) Vs Melbourne Stars(STA), BBL T20 Live Cricket Score: David Warner vs Adam Zampa

Big Bash League (BBL) 2022 will get under on Tuesday (December 13) with a clash between last season’s finalist Sydney Thunder and Adam Zampa-led Melbourne Stars in Canberra. Newly crowned T20 World Cup 2022 champion Alex Hales will be part of the Thunder squad once again along with his England teammate David Willey and the prolific South African batter Rilee Rossouw.

Hales has been sensational since his return to the England playing XI ahead of the T20 World Cup and Rossouw hit back-to-back T20 international centuries against India and Bangladesh. They will be led by Jason Sangha and will also feature Australia opener David Warner in their ranks. The Thunder had a sensational mid-season run, winning six games on the trot to reach the final.

The Stars, on the other hand, suffered a big blow with the loss of their skipper Glenn Maxwell due to a freak injury in which he fractured his foot. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa will take over the captaincy in Maxwell’s absence this season.

The Melbourne Stars have done well in the pre-season drafts with the signing of top New Zealand pacer Trent Boult. However, the Stars will lose the services of Boult mid-way through BBL 2022 with the International League T20 tournament getting underway in UAE in January next year.

The Stars were one of the sides most affected by COVID-19 last season. They were bowled out for 61 in their first game of BBL 2021 against the Sydney Sixers. They were forced to bring in 26 players in the season – mostly from grade and club cricket – with COVID-19 spread in their camp. They will hope for a change in fortune for the upcoming BBL 2022 season beginning with a win over a powerful Sydney Thunder side on opening night.