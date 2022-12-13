Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League 2022 Match No. 1 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch THU vs STA BBL 2022 match online and on TV?

Big Bash League 2021 runners-up Sydney Thunder will open a charged-up Big Bash League 2022 season against the Melbourne Stars at Canberra’s picturesque Manuka Oval, the western Sydney club’s ‘second home’ on Tuesday (December 13). Former England coach Trevor Bayliss’s 15-man Thunder squad for the season-opener contains three international superstars who shone in the recent T20 World Cup 2022 that was played in Australia.

They include England’s Alex Hales, who was among the tournament’s leading run scorers, South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw, who scored a World Cup century, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afghanistan’s fearsome bowler. They’ll be complemented by some of the BBL’s most exciting domestic players including skipper Jason Sangha, Chris Green, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, and young gun Ollie Davies, who brazenly smashed five consecutive sixes against Melbourne Renegades in what was the second match of his BBL career.

#BBL12 starts tonight!



Who's your pick for player of the tournament? pic.twitter.com/mhdzr0ZTMU — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 13, 2022

The Stars, meanwhile, missed the playoffs last season after losing seven of their 14 games. Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Trent Boult, and Nathan Coulter-Nile are among the team’s star

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Bash League 2022 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA):

Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) Predicted 11

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (C), N McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Mathew Gilkes, Chris Green, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gurinder Sandhu

Melbourne Stars: Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Joe Clarke, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, C Hinchliffe, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (C)

Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Captain: Alex Hales

Vice-captain: Hilton Cartwright