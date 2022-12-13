Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League 2022 Match No. 1 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch THU vs STA BBL 2022 match online and on TV?
Big Bash League 2021 runners-up Sydney Thunder will open a charged-up Big Bash League 2022 season against the Melbourne Stars at Canberra’s picturesque Manuka Oval, the western Sydney club’s ‘second home’ on Tuesday (December 13). Former England coach Trevor Bayliss’s 15-man Thunder squad for the season-opener contains three international superstars who shone in the recent T20 World Cup 2022 that was played in Australia.
They include England’s Alex Hales, who was among the tournament’s leading run scorers, South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw, who scored a World Cup century, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afghanistan’s fearsome bowler. They’ll be complemented by some of the BBL’s most exciting domestic players including skipper Jason Sangha, Chris Green, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, and young gun Ollie Davies, who brazenly smashed five consecutive sixes against Melbourne Renegades in what was the second match of his BBL career.
The Stars, meanwhile, missed the playoffs last season after losing seven of their 14 games. Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Trent Boult, and Nathan Coulter-Nile are among the team’s star
Here’s everything you need to know about Big Bash League 2022 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA):
When will the Big Bash League 2022 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) start?
The Big Bash League 2022 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) will be played on December 13, Tuesday.
Where will the Big Bash League 2022 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) be played?
The Big Bash League 2022 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) will be hosted at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.
What time will the Big Bash League 2022 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) begin?
The Big Bash League 2022 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) will begin at 1:45 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Big Bash League 2022 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match?
The Big Bash League 2022 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2022 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match?
The Big Bash League 2022 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.
Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) Predicted 11
Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (C), N McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Mathew Gilkes, Chris Green, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gurinder Sandhu
Melbourne Stars: Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Joe Clarke, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, C Hinchliffe, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (C)
Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) Dream11
Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke
Batters: Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw
All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Daniel Sams
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Captain: Alex Hales
Vice-captain: Hilton Cartwright
