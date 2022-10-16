UAE vs NED ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights and scorecard: Netherlands win by 3 wickets
UAE vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 2 LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE score and updates from WC match between United Arab Emirates vs NED on our live blog here
In the 2nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022, United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Netherlands (NED) on October 16 (Sunday). This is the second match of the qualifying round, the first one being between Sri Lanka and Namibia. Both these matches will be played at the same venue, at Simonds Stadium in Geelong. Both UAE and Netherlands will be looking for a solid start to their campaign. The first task for both these sides will be to qualify for the next round.
On the other hand, Netherlands played the last T20 World Cup in UAE but could not make it to the Super 12 stage. They, however, are a very good side among the associate nations and would pose a big challenge to UAE.
As far as their head to head battle is concerned, both teams have played each other 8 number of times, both winning 4 times each. In their last encounter, Netherlands had beaten UAE by 8 wickets. The Dutch also beat UAE in their one and only T20 World Cup match vs each other back in 2014.
Netherlands win by 3 wickets
Netherlands beat United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 3 wickets as they chase their target of 112 with 1 ball left. Brilliant effort by both the teams in match no. 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. It is a hard fought victory for the Netherlands as UAE kept them under pressure until the last run.
NED - 112/7 (19.5 Overs), van Beek 4 (4) & Edwards 16 (19)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - Tight contest
Netherlands need 13 runs in 13 balls to win the match against United Arab Emirates (UAE). Tim Pringle and Scott Edwards in the middle for NED.
NED - 98/6 (17.5 Overs)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - Another one!
Tom Cooper LBW by Junaid Siddique. Brilliant bowling by the UAE bowler as Netherlands lose a big wicket now. UAE celebrating as they know the importance of this wicket, pressure on Netherlands now.
NED - 76/5 (13.1 Overs), Edwards 1 (1)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - Equation after 10 Overs
Ackermann and Cooper in the middle for NED as they look to finish the game without losing any more wickets. Meiyappan and Afzal Khan attack the stumps for UAE in search of a wicket.
Netherlands need 50 runs in 60 balls
NED - 62/3 (10 Overs), Ackermann 11 (12) & Cooper 1 (5)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - GONE!
Bas de Leede 14 (18) caught by CP Rizwan bowled by Meiyappan. Brilliant bowling as UAE clinch the third wicket of Netherlands.
NED - 59/3 (9 Overs), Ackermann 9 (10) & Cooper 0 (1)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - NED in no hurry
Netherlands need 60 runs in 75 balls and they seem to be in no hurry at the moment as both batters in the middle take their time to settle in and get a good look of the wicket.
NED - 53/2 (7.4 Overs), de Leede 10 (13) & Ackermann 8 (9)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - NED gain control
de Leede and ODowd keep their cool to get Netherlands back in control of the game. As it looks, it will be an easy ride for the batters in the middle if they don't panic and lose their wickets in quick succession.
NED - 37/1 (4.2 Overs), Leede 4 (7) & ODowd 21 (12)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Vikramjit Singh gets clean bowled as Basil Hameed gives UAE their first wicket of the match. UAE need 2,3 quick wickets to get back in the game.
NED 22/1 (2.2) CRR: 9.43 REQ: 5.09 - Netherlands need 90 runs
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Here we go then! It should be a cakewalk for Netherlands but you never know, we have already seen an upset in the first game.
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - UAE after 20 overs
UAE finish at 111/8 after overs as the Netherlands bowling attack restricted the United Arab Emirates batting lineup in the death overs. UAE kept on losing wickets after Mummad Waseem's 41 (47) departure and could not guide their team to a commanding total in match no.2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
Top scorers for UAE: Waseem 41 (47), Aravind 18 (21), Daud 15 (14)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - UAE eye strong finish
United Arab Emirates eye strong finish with 11 balls left as Aravind 18 (20) departs. Netherlands will look to restrict UAE under a total of 120 runs now.
UAE - 103/5 (18.1 Overs), Hameed 4 (3)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score- Big wicket!
Muhammad Waseem 41 (47) caught by Tim Pringle bowled by Fred Klaassen. Good catch near the boundary rope by the fielder to dismiss UAE's main man so far. Netherlands finally get the dangerous Waseem out.
UAE - 91/3 (16 Overs), Aravind 12 (15)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - Waseem keeps UAE afloat
Muhammad Waseem keeps United Arab Emirates afloat, Netherlands need to take wickets now as the UAE will look to shift gears in the remaining 6 overs with 8 wickets in hand.
UAE - 77/2 (14 Overs), Waseem 33 (41) & Aravind 7 (9)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - GONE! BOWLED HIM!
Kashif Daud 15 (14) bowled in by Tim Pringle. Right through the gates of the batter as Netherlands get the second breakthrough they were looking for. UAE still in a good place they need to push the runrate a little bit now.
UAE - 60/2 (10.5 Overs), Waseem 23 (29)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - UAE 1 down
Muhammad Waseem and Kashif Daud are in the middle for the United Arab Emirates as Tim Pringle and Logan van Beek hunt another breakthrough for the Netherlands.
UAE - 51/1 (8.5 Overs), Daud 11 (7) & Waseem 22 (26)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - OUT!
Chirag Suri 12 (20) caught by Edwards bowled by van der Merwe. Netherlands finally get the first wicket 3 balls after the powerplay. UAE started off slow but have picked up good pace.
UAE - 33/1 (6.3 Overs), Waseem 16 (19)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - UAE start slow
United Arab Emirates have started slow inside the powerplay after opting to bat first. 3 runs off the UAE batters bat and 3 runs given from the Netherlands themselves (extras) so far.
UAE - 6/0 (3 Overs), Waseem 2 (6) & Suri 1 (13)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - Here we go!
Chirag Suri and Muhammad Waseem open the batting for the United Arab Emirates as Fred Klaassen attacks the stumps for the Netherlands. Match no. 2 looks set to have exciting cricket moments all over it.
UAE - 2/0 (0.5 Overs), Suri 0 (5) & Waseem 0 (0)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - A day Namibia will never forget
NAMIBIA WON BY 55 RUNS. THEY DON'T JUST WIN BUT CRUSH LANKANS BY 55 RUNS. Brilliant effort from the Africa nation. A forgettable day for Lankas. The T20 World Cup begins with a big upset. (Checkout the match as it HAPPENED)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - Playing XI
Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Aayan Afzal Khan, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - Toss UPDATE!
UAE win toss, opt to bat first. Netherlands skipper was happy after losing the toss as he also wanted to field first. Playing XI coming up shortly!
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - Squads
Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Fred Klaassen, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover
United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Sabir Ali, Zahoor Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Aayan Afzal Khan
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
UAE Predicted Playing XI: CP Rizwan(c), Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aayan Afzal Khan, K Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique
Netherlands Predicted Playing XI: Scott Edwards(c & wk), Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Stephan Myburgh, MP O’Dowd, Van der Merwe, Vikramjit Singh, Brandon Glover, T van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, PA van Meekeren
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - Livestream
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - Dream11
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 match no. 2 between the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands. Toss coming up at 1 PM (IST).
(Stay TUNED)
