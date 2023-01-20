topStoriesenglish
LLC Masters in Qatar: Chris Gayle, Irfan Pathan sign up to play in Qatar, Read Here

Chris Gayle confirmed his participation in Legends League Cricket's LLC Masters, saying, "The season in India was exciting, we saw so much energy and fun during the matches. We hope to create the same magic for fans in Qatar as well.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 08:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Legends League Cricket today confirmed participation from five legends for LLC Masters season to be played in Qatar from February 27 to March 08, 2023. The second season has witnessed exceptional performances. Irfan Pathan was one of the most successful players during season 2; he scored 225 runs in the season 2 and took more than 11 wickets in seven matches. Monty took 12 wickets in seven matches in the last season and is one of the most successful bowlers. Monty Panesar said, “I am looking forward to playing LLC Masters. We got lots of love from the fans in India during season 2. Hope we are able to take the game forward from season 2.”

Irfan Pathan said, “Playing with Legends and performing is a feeling which cannot be expressed. The atmosphere during the matches is highly competitive. I look forward to playing in LLC Masters.” Dilhara Fernando said, “Playing cricket gives me immense joy and playing with so many legends at the same time is a dream come true.” 

Asghar Afghan said, “I am really excited to play in LLC Master. Look forward to all the fun and cricket.”

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "LLC in Doha will be a celebration of Cricket in the city which hosted FIFA recently. We are trying to make the upcoming season a truly global event by having representation from all big Cricket playing nations. And this list is an example of how we are doing the best in our efforts to promote cricket."

