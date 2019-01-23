'Looking forward to the day when cricket is included in Olympics': Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday revealed that he was looking forward to the day when cricket would be included in the Olympics. Tendulkar made these remarks while addressing a gathering during the book launch of ‘Dipa Karmakar – The Small Wonder’, the biography of gymnast Dipa Karmakar.

"Being a cricketer, I have always believed that the game needs to globalise without any doubt. I had even interacted with Mr. Thomas Bach (International Olympic Committee President) during the Rio Olympics, over the issue, expressing my viewpoint that cricket should be included," he said.

"Mr Bach had expressed his concerns over the inclusion of a game like cricket which stretches over five days into the Olympics. However, there are several shorter formats, with cricket being one of the few sports which has multiple versions."

"The game may further have reduced down to five over clashes, by the time they introduce cricket in the Olympics, However, I am surely looking forward to that day," added Tendulkar.

At the same time, the former Indian batsman also expressed his belief that it was necessary to allocate a certain amount of time to teams, set to battle it out in the Olympics, in order to ensure quality competition.