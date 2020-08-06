हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Danish Kaneria

Lord Ram is our ideal, historical day for Hindus across world, says former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria

Kaneria expressed, "There is a wave of happiness across the world today. It is a moment of great satisfaction." 


Photo: Twitter/@DanishKaneria61

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria on Wednesday (August 5, 2020) said that 'Lord Ram is their ideal' and that it is a 'historical day for the Hindus' across the world.

Referring to the historic Bhoomi pujan of the Ram Temple on Wednesday at the holy city of Ayodhya, Kaneria said, "Today is the Historical Day for Hindus across the world. Lord Ram is our ideal."

He added that the beauty of Lord Rama lies in his character, not in his name and that he is a symbol of the victory of right over the evil. 

"There is a wave of happiness across the world today. It is a moment of great satisfaction," expressed former Pakistani spinner.

He also replied to a fan who asked him to 'stay safe' and said, "We are safe and no one should have any problem with our religious beliefs. Life of Prabhu Shri Ram teaches us unity and brotherhood."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Ram Temple trust president Nritya Gopal Das and a group of chief priests performed the Ram Temple's foundation stone laying ceremony at Ayodhya.

Danish Kaneria Pakistan Ayodhya Ram Temple Ram Mandir Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan Ayodhya temple Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Temple construction
Babar Azam shines for Pakistan in rain-hit day 1 of first Test against England
