LPL 2022 Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Live Streaming and Dream11: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Lankan Premier League 2022 on Live & Online?

On Monday, December 12, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Colombo Stars and the Jaffna Kings will face off in the tenth game of the Lanka Premier League. The Stars have had a decent start to the season with a win and a loss from their first two games. They are currently in third position with an NRR of -2.5. On the other hand, the reigning champions Jaffna Kings have performed admirably thus far, going 2-0 in their three matches. With a current net run rate of 0.927, they have four points.

At least on paper, the Jaffna Kings are a stronger team than the Colombo Stars. The lineup of the Jaffna Kings includes both experienced and young athletes. The Jaffna Kings' prospects of winning today's game are improved by this club's strong batting order and the presence of some notable T20 batters on the roster.

When will the LPL 2022 match Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 12, Monday.

Where will the LPL 2022 match Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings be played?

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings game will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time will the LPL 2022 match Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the LPL 2022 match Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings match?

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings game will be televised on Sony Six channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the LPL 2022 match Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings match?

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

LPL 2022 Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Dream 11

Batters: A Fernando, S Malik, R Bopara

All-rounders: J Fuller, D de Silva, K Janat

Bowlers: B Fernando, D Wellalage, M Theekshana, D Drakes

Wicket-Keeper: N Dickwella

Captain: N Dickwella

Vice-captain: D de Silva

LPL 2022 Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Predicted Playing XI

Colombo Stars: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Navod Paranavithana, Karim Janat, Dominic Drakes, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq

Jaffna Kings: Avishka Fernando, Ashan Randika, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Dunith Wellalage, James Fuller, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Zaman Khan