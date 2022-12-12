topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
LPL 2022

LPL 2022 Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Live Streaming and Dream11: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Lankan Premier League 2022 on Live & Online?

Lankan Premier League 2022 Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Live Streaming and Dream11 of LPL 2022 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How to watch the Match between the Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Live.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 03:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

LPL 2022 Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Live Streaming and Dream11: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Lankan Premier League 2022 on Live & Online?

On Monday, December 12, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Colombo Stars and the Jaffna Kings will face off in the tenth game of the Lanka Premier League. The Stars have had a decent start to the season with a win and a loss from their first two games. They are currently in third position with an NRR of -2.5. On the other hand, the reigning champions Jaffna Kings have performed admirably thus far, going 2-0 in their three matches. With a current net run rate of 0.927, they have four points.

Also Read: Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators Lanka Premier League 2022 Match No. 9 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch KF vs GG LPL 2022 match online and on TV?

At least on paper, the Jaffna Kings are a stronger team than the Colombo Stars. The lineup of the Jaffna Kings includes both experienced and young athletes. The Jaffna Kings' prospects of winning today's game are improved by this club's strong batting order and the presence of some notable T20 batters on the roster.

When will the LPL 2022 match Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 12, Monday.

Where will the LPL 2022 match Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings be played?

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings game will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time will the LPL 2022 match Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the LPL 2022 match Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings match?

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings game will be televised on Sony Six channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the LPL 2022 match Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings match?

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

LPL 2022 Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Dream 11

Batters: A Fernando, S Malik, R Bopara

All-rounders: J Fuller, D de Silva, K Janat

Bowlers: B Fernando, D Wellalage, M Theekshana, D Drakes

Wicket-Keeper: N Dickwella

Captain: N Dickwella

Vice-captain: D de Silva

LPL 2022 Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Predicted Playing XI

Colombo Stars: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Navod Paranavithana, Karim Janat, Dominic Drakes, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq

Jaffna Kings: Avishka Fernando, Ashan Randika, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Dunith Wellalage, James Fuller, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Zaman Khan 

Live Tv

LPL 2022LPL 2022 dream11LPL 2022 live streamingLPL 2022 newsLPL 2022 updateLPL 2022 news updateLankan Premier League 2022 Live StreamingLankan Premier League 2022 news updateLankan Premier League 2022 newsLankan Premier League 2022 updateLankan Premier League 2022 dream11Colombo Stars vs Jaffna KingsColombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings live streamingColombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings news updateColombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings newsColombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings updateColombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings dream11 

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections