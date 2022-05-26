Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a modest outing in the IPL 2022 Eliminator but ended up in the winning side as they defeated KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday (May 26). Kohli only managed to score 25 but a brilliant maiden century by Rajat Patidar guided RCB to a massive total of 207/4 after batting first.

Ahead of the rain-delayed match, Virat Kohli joined his team’s practice session at the Eden Gardens where a person continuously annoyed him. A video is going viral on social media in which Virat Kohli can be seen in an unusual spot.

The RCB batter was about to change his abdominal guard when he saw a man recording the act. Kohli was not amused and asked the cameraman to stop recording. However, the person with the camera didn’t respond to Kohli’s call and continued with the shoot.

Kohli then had to switch another way to wear his guard. After wearing his kit, Virat Kohli went on to join the practice session with his team to prepare for a tough test against LSG at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Watch the viral video here…

bhai guard to pehn ne do usko pic.twitter.com/eMVfhnwgTH — Ravi bhai (@highon_beer) May 24, 2022

Kohli is the second-highest run-getter for RCB this season with 334 runs from 15 matches after skipper Faf du Plessis, who has 443 runs from 15 matches. But Kohli has a modest average of just 23.85 in IPL 2022 and has only managed to score two fifties so far.

After a thrilling win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator, Faf du Plessis was ‘over the moon’ and went on all praise for centurion Rajat Patidar for his outstanding performance against LSG. “Today was a special day. The guys put in a special performance. Over the moon. For a young guy to play as he did. The way he celebrated also tells you he has a good head on his shoulders. His hundred was one of the best I have seen in the IPL,” said Faf du Plessis in a post-match presentation.

(with ANI inputs)