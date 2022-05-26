हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator: Virat Kohli ko phir gussa aaya, fumes at fan in viral video, WATCH

Virat Kohli is the second-highest run-getter for RCB this season with 334 runs from 15 matches after skipper Faf du Plessis, who has 443 runs from 15 matches. 

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator: Virat Kohli ko phir gussa aaya, fumes at fan in viral video, WATCH
RCB batter Virat Kohli reacts after being dismissed against LSG in the IPL 2022 Eliminator. (Photo: IANS)

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a modest outing in the IPL 2022 Eliminator but ended up in the winning side as they defeated KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday (May 26). Kohli only managed to score 25 but a brilliant maiden century by Rajat Patidar guided RCB to a massive total of 207/4 after batting first.

Ahead of the rain-delayed match, Virat Kohli joined his team’s practice session at the Eden Gardens where a person continuously annoyed him. A video is going viral on social media in which Virat Kohli can be seen in an unusual spot.

The RCB batter was about to change his abdominal guard when he saw a man recording the act. Kohli was not amused and asked the cameraman to stop recording. However, the person with the camera didn’t respond to Kohli’s call and continued with the shoot.

Kohli then had to switch another way to wear his guard. After wearing his kit, Virat Kohli went on to join the practice session with his team to prepare for a tough test against LSG at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Watch the viral video here…

Kohli is the second-highest run-getter for RCB this season with 334 runs from 15 matches after skipper Faf du Plessis, who has 443 runs from 15 matches. But Kohli has a modest average of just 23.85 in IPL 2022 and has only managed to score two fifties so far.

After a thrilling win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator, Faf du Plessis was ‘over the moon’ and went on all praise for centurion Rajat Patidar for his outstanding performance against LSG. “Today was a special day. The guys put in a special performance. Over the moon. For a young guy to play as he did. The way he celebrated also tells you he has a good head on his shoulders. His hundred was one of the best I have seen in the IPL,” said Faf du Plessis in a post-match presentation.

(with ANI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Virat KohliRoyal Challengers BangaloreLucknow Super GiantsLSG vs RCBIPL 2022 EliminatorFaf du PlessisRajat PatidarViral video
Next
Story

TRL vs VEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s TRL vs VEL Women’s T20 Challenge Match No. 3 at MCA Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM IST May 26

Must Watch

PT1M12S

War Superfast: Today 92th day of war between Russia and Ukraine