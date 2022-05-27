Rajasthan Royals will go all guns blazing against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second qualifier of the IPL 2022 to seal their place in the final against Gujarat Titans. RR will want to leave behind their defeat against GT in the first qualifier while RCB will look to continue their winning momentum. Ahead of Qualifier 2, RR all-rounder, R Ashwin recalled advice from former Team India head coach Duncan Fletcher, where he asked him to make mistakes in order to learn.

This is the first time #RajasthanRoyals have finished in the top two after the IPL league stage since 2008. Shane Warne then. R Ashwin now. #CSKvsRR Always #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/et74wNDsfw — Jesvin George (@JesvinGeorgeK) May 20, 2022

"Years ago, we had a head coach called Duncan Fletcher for the Indian cricket team. I used to go and ask him, “how do I improve? How do I get better?' He said ‘the only way you could get better is by making mistakes and failing in front of people’. And that's what I've always done all through my life,” Ashwin said.

In the 15 matches of IPL 2022 so far, R Ashwin has picked 11 wickets. Most of them are crucial ones. He believes in taking the wicket of the best batsman from the opposition team. He has been handy with the bat as well, with 185 runs to his name. This is Ashwin's best season when it comes to batting since his debut in 2009.

“I've received a lot of criticism for how I wanted to expand beyond the realm. Sometimes people just may feel, why is he doing all these things? Is he over-ambitious? Is he trying to do too much? But that's just me. If you take that out of me, you won't get this person. So yes, I come with a lot of problems! If I'm utilized and if I'm given the form of expressions I require, I can explore boundaries,” Ashwin added.