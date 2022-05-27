Rajasthan Royals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on Friday. RR are coming into this game after facing a defeat against Gujarat Titans in their last game while RCB thrashed Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

There are many speculations about how the pitch will behave in the Qualifier 2 at Ahemdabad. Both the teams relive heavily on their spinners and if the pitch assists spinners then it will be a cracker of a game. Along with Yuzvendra Chahal RR have R Ashwin who bowls off-spin but former India cricketer feels that the offspinner will be a problem for RR on a flat track.

"Ravichandran Ashwin is a problem for RR on flat tracks as he tries a lot of variations. He bowls fewer off-spinners on such occasions. But when there is a turn, then he becomes a dangerous bowler. RR will benefit if the pitch is favourable for spinners as Chahal and Ashwin will bowl in tandem," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

In the 15 matches of IPL 2022 so far, R Ashwin has picked 11 wickets. Most of them are crucial ones. He believes in taking the wicket of the best batsman from the opposition team. He has been handy with the bat as well, with 185 runs to his name. This is Ashwin's best season when it comes to batting since his debut in 2009.

"Death bowling has been a weakness for RR. Trent Boult is a world-class bowler but they have to use him with the new ball as his record isn't that great in the death overs. They have backed Prasidh Krishna and he has done decently well this season. Obed McCoy has proved to be a surprise package and they will trust him to deliver," Manjrekar