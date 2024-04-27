The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is set to witness the return of a thunderbolt as Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) pace sensation Mayank Yadav nears a comeback for their highly-anticipated clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 on Saturday. The 21-year-old from Delhi took the IPL 2024 by storm, generating stratospheric speeds that left batters trembling and fans awestruck. Mayank's meteoric rise was fueled by successive Player of the Match performances against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he not only picked up three wickets in each game but also unleashed a 156.7 kmph delivery – the fastest of the ongoing season.

Tom Moody Said "Mayank Yadav should play the 2026 T20I world cup for India, Not the 2024"



However, Mayank's fairytale start was cruelly cut short during LSG's match against Gujarat Titans on April 7, as he was forced to leave the field after just one over due to an abdominal injury. The talented youngster has been on the sidelines since, much to the disappointment of his team and ardent followers.

Comeback on the Cards

But as the Royals prepare to lock horns with the high-flying Super Giants, a glimmer of hope has emerged for Mayank's return. LSG's assistant coach, S Sriram, revealed that the speedster has been bowling in the nets, indicating that his recovery is nearing completion. "He's bowling today in the nets," Sriram said ahead of the crunch tie. "So we'll find out how he pulls up after today, he's pretty close, so ya hopefully, fingers crossed."

More Than Just Pace

Sriram also shed light on what sets Mayank apart, beyond his raw pace. "I think he's a pretty grounded person, I've just worked with him for the last month or so," he said. "He seems very mature, and he knows his body well, which is very good for a young rookie fast bowler." "More than the pace that he's provided, I think his execution and the lengths that he's hit have been standout for me. The number 155 is a by-product of his rhythm and the run-up speed and the arm speed, but the accuracy with which he's bowled has stood out, and for me, that is critical."

LSG's Need for Speed

While LSG boasts a formidable bowling attack, spearheaded by the ever-reliable Mark Wood and the crafty Krunal Pandya, Mayank's return would undoubtedly provide them with an extra edge. His sheer pace and ability to extract bounce from even the flattest of tracks could prove to be a potent weapon against the star-studded RR batting lineup.

Playoff Push Furthermore, with the race for the playoffs intensifying, LSG will be desperate to secure two crucial points against their in-form opponents. Currently sitting fourth on the table with five wins from eight matches, the Lucknow-based franchise will be looking to avenge their defeat against RR in the reverse fixture and cement their position in the top four.

The RR Challenge

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will be wary of the threat posed by LSG's batting prowess, led by the resurgent Marcus Stoinis and the ever-reliable Kyle Mayers. Jos Buttler's side will need to bring their A-game to the table, as they aim to solidify their position at the top of the standings.