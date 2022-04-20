A match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is often billed as the ‘El Clasico’ of the T20 league. But in IPL 2022 on Thursday (April 21), it will be a clash between two bottom placed side currently with MI having lost 6 matches in a row and defending champions CSK only have one win so far.

Veteran India and MI pacer Jaydev Unadkat revealed that the team is not looking at the big picture of winning 8 matches in a row but instead just focused on ‘getting off the mark’. “At the moment there is no point looking at the big picture. We just need to look at getting off the mark. If we can win that 1 game and rectify small things in the process, we can surely turn our form around,” Unadkat said during a virtual media conference ahead of MI’s match against Ravindra Jadeja’s CSK.

“Everyone knows that MI and CSK are two of the most successful teams in the IPL. It is often known as the El Clasico of IPL. They have made IPL what it is. We (MI) are definitely going to come hard at them,” he added.

Five-time IPL champions MI had bought Unadkat for Rs 1.3 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru in February this year. In 3 matches so far in IPL 2022, Unadkat has only managed to pick up 4 wickets.

“MI has seen it all over the years. Rohit (Sharma) bhai knows how to deal with situations. We have to be calm out there in the middle,” he said.

Rohit Sharma’s side have top cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Shane Bond and Mahela Jayawardene as part of the team as mentor or support staff. Regarding inputs from these legends, Unadkat said, “Sachin, Zaheer and Mahela have seen it all in their career. We have to remain calm and strike at the right time by keeping our belief up.”

Unadkat also remain non-committal on whether Arjun Tendulkar will finally make his debut in IPL. “Whatever the best combination is there for a given match, we go ahead with that. Whoever is there out there in the playing XI, is definitely trying to give their best for the team,” Unadkat said, evading the question whether MI need a Tendulkar in their lineup to win.