Umran Malik Breaks Silence On Mysterious Absence From Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11

After playing just seven matches in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), India pacer Umran Malik suddenly disappeared from the playing 11 of Sunrisers Hyderabad. His absence surprised the SRH fans as he was their top bowler in IPL 2022, picking 22 wickets. But when he did not click in the first half of this season, Sunrisers management allegedly decided to make him sit out. One assumes he was sat out because of form as there was no update from the Sunrisers on Umran's fitness.

Markram's controversial statement on Umran snub

What made things worse for Sunrisers was the statement from captain Aiden Markram who had no clue what was happening 'behind the scenes' in Umran's case. When asked to comment on Umran's availability in the game vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Markram said that he is a X-factor bowler but he had not idea over what was happening with him.

Why was Umran Malik not playing for Sunrisers in last 6 matches?

Umran was picked in the next game vs Mumbai Indians, also the last match for Sunrisers in the championship. Speaking over his absence in the last 6 games of the league, Umran said, "I'm playing today. This year, I have bowled few overs and taken only 5 wickets in 7 games. I believe in hard work. Today I get a chance, hopefully I perform well." Going by Umran's answer to the broadcasters, it appears he was dropped because of his poor bowling form. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer, however, added that he has not sacrificed on his pace to fix his form. He said, "I haven't compromised on my pace, I am trying to bowl in the right areas and also working on variations. When the team needs wickets, I try to take wickets, otherwise I try to stop the flow of runs. I am playing after a while, so I'll try to do my best and execute my plans."

Umran Malik's fastest deliveries

Sunrisers pacer Umran Malik is the fastest Indian pacer in Indian Premier League. The Jammu & Kashmir bowler record speed of 157 kph during a match vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022. His fastest in international cricket is 156 kph which was bowled against Sri Lanka. Umran has played 8 ODIs and T20Is each for India, picking 13 and 11 wickets respectively. In 25 IPL games, he has picked up 29 wickets.