MICT vs DSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 5 MICT vs DSG in Newlands, Cape Town, 9PM IST, January 13

MI Cape are set to lock horns with Durban Super Giants in their SA20 2023 match in Friday (January 13). Both teams have played their first match of the season, MI Cape Town defeated Paarl Royals by 8 wickets whereas Durban Super Giants got defeat by Joburg Super Kings by 16 runs. Fast bowler Jofra Archer returned to cricket action after 18 months and played his first match after returning from injury for MI Cape Town. He took three wickets in MICT's first SA20 2023 match against the Paarl Royals.

MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants SA20 Match No. 5 Details

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Date & Time: January 13, 9pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Viacom Sports18 Network and Jio Cinemas website and app.

MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Dream11 Prediction

WicketKeeper- Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batter- Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Mayers

All-Rounder- Jason Holder, Sam Curran, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowler- Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Keemo Paul

MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Match No. 5 Predicted 11

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wicketkeeper), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Sam Curran, Rashid Khan (captain), Duan Jansen, Olly Stone, Jofra Archer

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (captain & wicketkeeper), Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Akila Dananjaya, Keemo Paul

