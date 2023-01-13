MICT vs DSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 5 MICT vs DSG in Newlands, Cape Town, 9PM IST, January 13
MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Dream11 Team Prediction MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants SA20 match No. 5 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MICT vs DSG, MI Cape Town Dream11 Team Player List, Durban Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
MI Cape are set to lock horns with Durban Super Giants in their SA20 2023 match in Friday (January 13). Both teams have played their first match of the season, MI Cape Town defeated Paarl Royals by 8 wickets whereas Durban Super Giants got defeat by Joburg Super Kings by 16 runs. Fast bowler Jofra Archer returned to cricket action after 18 months and played his first match after returning from injury for MI Cape Town. He took three wickets in MICT's first SA20 2023 match against the Paarl Royals.
MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants SA20 Match No. 5 Details
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town
Date & Time: January 13, 9pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Viacom Sports18 Network and Jio Cinemas website and app.
MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Dream11 Prediction
WicketKeeper- Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen
Batter- Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Mayers
All-Rounder- Jason Holder, Sam Curran, Dwaine Pretorius
Bowler- Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Keemo Paul
Stand out from the rest with an MI Cape Town jersey
Become a part of the #OneFamily
Vist our online shop: https://t.co/AGht5kt7zZ#micapetown pic.twitter.com/EwuxqjiYNi — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) January 13, 2023
MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Match No. 5 Predicted 11
MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wicketkeeper), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Sam Curran, Rashid Khan (captain), Duan Jansen, Olly Stone, Jofra Archer
Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (captain & wicketkeeper), Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Akila Dananjaya, Keemo Paul
Live Tv
More Stories