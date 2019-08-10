Moeen Ali dropped, Jack Leach called up in England squad for 2nd Ashes Test

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach has been called up in the 12-member England squad as a replacement for experienced all-rounder Moeen Ali for the second Ashes Test of the five-match series against Australia, beginning August 14 at iconic Lord's Cricket ground.

Moeen, who headed into the Ashes series as the leading Test wicket-taker in the world over the last year, proved to be quite expensive for England in the opening Australia match as he bagged three wickets while conceding 172 runs. Not only this, he also failed to click with the bat and finished with the scores of 0 and four in the two innings.

He is now expected to be replaced by Leach, who was declared Man of the Match for his 92-run knock during England's one-off Test match against Ireland in July, ESPNcrcinfo reported.

Meanwhile, James Anderson has once again been left out of the Ashes squad after he failed to recover fully from a calf injury which he sustained while playing for Lancashire against Durham in July.

Fast bowler Olly Stone, who made his Test debut against Ireland at Lord's, has also been dropped from the England squad for the second Australia match due to a lower back strain.

Meanwhile, pacer Jofra Archer--who looked set to make his Test debut after being named in the England squad for the opening Ashes match--has been left out for the second Test as a precautionary measure as he continues to recover from a side strain he suffered during the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup

England are currently trailing 0-1 in the Ashes series after slumping to a crushing 251-run defeat at the hands of Tim Paine-led side in the opening Test.

The full England squad is as follows:

Joe Root (capt), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes