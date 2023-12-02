Mohammed Shami Spotted Limping At Mumbai Airport, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Indian cricket fans are abuzz with concern as pace sensation Mohammed Shami was recently captured limping at Mumbai Airport, sparking fresh worries about his ankle condition. Shami's journey from the 2023 World Cup to Mumbai and now back to the airport has left cricket enthusiasts questioning the extent of his injury and his readiness for the upcoming South Africa tour.

Mumbai Airport Sighting

Mohammed Shami's recent sighting at Mumbai Airport has set tongues wagging. The legendary fast bowler, who played a crucial role in Team India's campaign at the 2023 World Cup, was seen moving with a noticeable limp. The video of Shami's airport appearance has gone viral, further intensifying the curiosity among fans.

Mumbai Consultation

Days earlier, Shami had visited Mumbai to consult with doctors regarding his ankle condition. According to an anonymous BCCI source, Shami sought advice from a sports orthopaedic expert in Mumbai. The nature of his ankle issue, reportedly not related to any on-field injury, raises questions about the challenges he is currently facing.

Towards Full Recovery

Currently, Shami is expected to travel to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to undergo thorough rehabilitation and achieve full recovery. This strategic move aims to ensure that the seasoned campaigner is fit and ready for India's high-profile tour to South Africa.

World Cup Heroics

Shami's exceptional performance at the 2023 World Cup, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in just seven games, showcased his indispensable role in the team.

Test Series in Sight

Despite opting out of the subsequent T20I series against Australia due to fatigue, Shami's name is among the 16-player squad slated to tour South Africa for a two-match Test series in late December. The series is part of the ongoing 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC), adding extra significance to Shami's recovery journey.