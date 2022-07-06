NewsCricket
MS DHONI

MS Dhoni honoured with 41-feet cutout ahead of 41st birthday by fans, check unseen PIC here

MS Dhoni will celebrate his birthday in London with wife Sakshi where he also celebrated his 12th marriage anniversary recently, as per reports

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa

Trending Photos

A statue of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was honoured with a 41 feet cutout by fans in a district of Vijayawada, India as the former Men in Blue skipper turns 41 on Thursday (July 7). The picture of the cutout has gone viral on social media platforms as all the MSD fans were seen showering their love on the huge cutout of Dhoni.

One fan also concluded that the 41 feet cutout was made for Dhoni because it's his 41st birthday. MSD will celebrate his birthday in London with wife Sakshi where he also celebrated his 12th marriage anniversary recently, as per reports.

Checkout the post below...

MS Dhoni had a good season with the bat as well. He scored 232 runs in 14 games, with the best of unbeaten 50 and these runs came at a strike rate of over 123. He averaged 33.14 with the bat this season. Not to forget, he was also captaining the team after Ravindra Jadeja decided to relinquish captaincy midway through the season. 

CSK did not have a great IPL as they finished at Number 9 in the points table, with only four wins from 14 games. Three of these wins came under the leadership of Dhoni himself. But it should also be mentioned that Dhoni is not going anywhere, he will comeback in 2023 to lead CSK again.

