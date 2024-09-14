'MS Dhoni Kicked The Bottle': When 'Captain Cool' Lost His Temper After Loss To RCB, Ex-CSK Teammate Reveals

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, known across the cricketing world as 'Captain Cool,' has built a reputation for staying calm under pressure, a trait that has seen him guide India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to unparalleled success. Dhoni’s ability to remain composed, no matter the situation, has become part of his legend. As the only captain in cricket history to win all three major ICC white-ball trophies—the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy—his leadership qualities have been hailed globally.

Beyond international cricket, Dhoni has led CSK to a record-equalling five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest leaders in the sport. However, a rare instance of Dhoni losing his cool was recently revealed by his former teammate, Subramaniam Badrinath.

In an interview, Badrinath shared a story that highlighted how even the unflappable Dhoni can occasionally show frustration. “He is also a human... he has lost his cool,” Badrinath explained. “But that has never happened on the field. He would never let the opposition know that he had lost his cool.”

Badrinath recalled a particular IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai, where CSK, chasing a modest target of 110, stumbled and ultimately lost the game. The moment came when Badrinath, who had been dismissed LBW by Anil Kumble, witnessed Dhoni’s rare outburst.

“I got out to a lap shot against Anil Kumble... So, I was standing inside the dressing room, and Dhoni was coming inside, where there was a small water bottle. MS just kicked it out of the park. We all just couldn't make eye contact with him,” Badrinath said. The incident, while unusual, never made its way onto the field, showing Dhoni’s incredible ability to compartmentalize his emotions and protect his team’s mental game.

Dhoni’s IPL Future: Retirement Speculation Looms

As the 2024 IPL season approaches, speculation about Dhoni’s future continues to swirl. Having retired from international cricket in August 2020, the 43-year-old remains one of the most iconic figures in the sport, but there are growing doubts about whether he will participate in IPL 2025. Despite these rumors, Dhoni has kept his cards close to his chest, refusing to reveal any intentions about retirement.

Adding to the complexity of the situation is the upcoming IPL mega auction, which will take place before the 2025 edition. This auction could force CSK into a tough decision about whether to retain their legendary captain. At 43, Dhoni’s on-field appearances are likely numbered, and retaining him could take up one of the limited player slots, putting CSK in a bind. On the other hand, the franchise may be unwilling to part ways with the leader who has been instrumental in their success over the years.

Dhoni’s presence goes beyond statistics and wins. His leadership, tactical genius, and ability to nurture young talent have been a cornerstone of CSK’s dominance in the IPL. However, with retirement looming, CSK’s management will face one of the most challenging decisions in the franchise’s history.

The End Of An Era?

As fans wait for an official word from Dhoni regarding his future, one thing remains certain: MS Dhoni’s impact on Indian cricket and the IPL will be remembered for generations. His calm demeanor in high-pressure moments, coupled with his sharp cricketing mind, has left an indelible mark on the game. Whether or not he takes the field in 2025, Dhoni’s legacy as 'Captain Cool' will continue to inspire cricketers and fans alike.

For now, cricket fans around the world can only wait and watch as the uncertainty surrounding Dhoni’s future adds another layer of intrigue to the upcoming IPL season.