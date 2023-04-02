In the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Tilak Varma shone brightly for the Mumbai Indians (MI) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Despite a shaky start by the Rohit Sharma-led side, Tilak's unbeaten 84 off just 46 balls helped MI reach a formidable total of 171/7.

Tilak's knock was highlighted by his Helicopter Shot on the last delivery of MI's innings, which paid tribute to India legend MS Dhoni's signature shot that he played to seal India's title win in the 2011 World Cup exactly 12 years ago. Tilak's shot sent the ball flying past the boundary ropes and helped MI finish on a high note with a strike rate of 182.61, having smashed 4 sixes and 9 fours.

After losing Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, and Suryakumar Yadav early on in their innings, MI's hopes rested on Tilak. He stepped up to the challenge and ensured that MI reached the 150-run mark and put on a big total. Though the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known to be a batting-friendly ground, it won't be easy for RCB to chase down MI's total against a quality bowling attack.

MI's playing XI included three overseas players, including Jofra Archer, who made his debut for the franchise in the match. Interestingly, MI brought in their Impact Player, Jason Brehrendorff, right at the start of the second innings. They dropped Suryakumar Yadav for the pacer. RCB opened their innings with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.

In conclusion, Tilak Varma's unbeaten knock of 84 off just 46 balls was the highlight of MI's innings against RCB in the opening match of IPL 2023. His Helicopter Shot on the last delivery of the innings was a tribute to MS Dhoni's signature shot that helped India win the 2011 World Cup. MI will rely on their quality bowling attack to defend their total against a tough RCB side.