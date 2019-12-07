हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mzansi Super League

MSL 2019: Ayabulela Gqamane replaces injured Aviwe Mgijima in Cape Town Blitz squad

Cape Town Blitz will next take on Tshwane Spartans on December 8 at SuperSport Park, Centurion.  

MSL 2019: Ayabulela Gqamane replaces injured Aviwe Mgijima in Cape Town Blitz squad
Image Credits: Twitter/@Titans_Cricket

All-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane has been called up in the Cape Town Blitz squad as a replacement for injured Aviwe Mgijima for the remainder of the ongoing 2019 edition of the Mzansi Super League.

Commenting on Mgijima’s injury, Cape Town Blitz head coach Ashwell Prince said that the all-rounder has suffered a fracture on his thumb and, therefore, he will miss the rest on the edition of the tournament. 

“It’s really unfortunate for Avi [Aviwe Mgijima] to miss the remainder of the tournament, after sustaining a fracture to his thumb, and we all wish him a speedy recovery,” Cricket South Africa (CSA) official website quoted Prince as saying.

Prince further said that the selectors have now opted for Gqamane as Mgijima's replacement as he has good bowling variations and has the ability to play very important innings with the bat at the crucial stage of the competition. 

“We have opted for Aya [Ayabulela Gqamane] as an allrounder who has good bowling variations and has proven himself capable of playing some very important innings with the bat, as well as being a very good fielder,” he added.

Cape Town Blitz will next take on Tshwane Spartans on December 8 at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

 

Tags:
Mzansi Super LeagueAyabulela GqamaneCape Town BlitzCricket
Next
Story

Jacques Faul roped in as CSA's acting chief executive

Must Watch

PT24M19S

Taal Thok Ke: Is this time to make a Rapist to "Rape terrorist"