WATCH: Mukesh Kumar Dances To 'Lolipop Lagelu' With Wife Divya Singh, Video Goes Viral

Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar, renowned for his exceptional bowling skills, recently took a break from cricket to celebrate his wedding in Gorakhpur. The 30-year-old cricketer's haldi ceremony dance with bride-to-be Divya Singh became an online sensation, showcasing a different side of his talents. Let's delve into the details of this heartwarming celebration that captivated fans and stole the spotlight.

The Haldi ceremony of Mukesh Kumar ahead of his wedding. pic.twitter.com/tDqM3BiFTo — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 28, 2023

The Wedding Dance Spectacle

Mukesh Kumar, a key player for Team India, displayed his dancing prowess at the haldi ceremony, dancing to the beats of the Bhojpuri song 'Lolipop Lagelu.' The video, which quickly went viral on social media platforms, depicted a joyous celebration as Mukesh and Divya danced together, creating a festive atmosphere surrounded by close family and friends.

BCCI Approval and Wedding Leave

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) granted Mukesh Kumar leave to attend his wedding festivities, leading to his absence from the India vs Australia 3rd T20I in Guwahati. The decision highlighted the cricket board's support for personal milestones in players' lives. Mukesh's commitment to both his professional and personal life earned him admiration from fans.

Cricket Break and Replacement

Amidst wedding preparations, Mukesh took a temporary break from cricket, allowing replacement Deepak Chahar to join the squad for the third T20I. Despite an up-and-down performance in the T20I series, anticipation surrounds Mukesh's return for the fourth T20I in Raipur, reflecting the impact of his impressive bowling style on the national team.

Mukesh Kumar's Cricket Journey

Having played seven T20Is, three ODIs, and one Test match for India, Mukesh Kumar earned his debut during the Test series in the West Indies earlier in the year. His inclusion in the national team signifies the recognition of his exceptional bowling skills displayed in first-class cricket, where he boasts a remarkable record of 151 wickets in 40 matches.

The Wedding Reception and Future Cricket Endeavors

Mukesh and Divya's wedding reception, scheduled for December 4, will follow the conclusion of the five-match home T20I series against Australia. As the Indian cricket team currently leads the T20I series 2-1, all eyes are on Mukesh Kumar's return for the penultimate fixture in Raipur, where fans hope to witness his impactful bowling once again.