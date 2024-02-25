Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 season will kick off with Gujarat Giants facing Mumbai Indians on Sunday evening at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In the inaugural WPL edition, Gujarat Giants suffered a significant defeat against Mumbai Indians, losing by 143 runs in their first encounter. The reverse fixture saw a similar outcome, with Mumbai Indians claiming victory by 55 runs.

Heading into this season's opener, Mumbai Indians hold a favorable head-to-head record against Gujarat Giants, leading 2-0. This history gives confidence to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians.

However, Gujarat Giants enter the match bolstered by strategic acquisitions made during the auction. Their signing of Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield adds strength to their squad and raises expectations for a competitive performance.

GG-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Vice-captain: Ashleigh Gardner

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Phoebe Litchfield, Harmanpreet Kaur, Dayalan Hemalatha

Allrounders: Hayley Matthews, Ashleigh Gardner, Nat Sciver-Brunt

Bowlers: Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Kashvee Gautam, Pooja Vastrakar

GG-W vs MI-W Probable XIs

GG-W Probable XI: Beth Mooney (c and wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana, Mannat Kashyap, Lauren Cheatle, Kashvee Gautam.

MI-W Probable XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Humaira Kazi.