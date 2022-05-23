Rafel Nadal will cross swords with Australia's Jordan Thompson in the first match of the French Open 2022 on Monday. Ranked no. 5, the Spaniard will start his run at the French Open after he played his last match in Rome where he lost 1-6 7-5 6-2 to Shapovalov in the 3rd round on the 12th of May. Rafael has an overall 23-3 win-loss record in 2022, 3-2 on clay.

On the other hand, Ranked no. 82, Thompson will start his run at the Paris after he played his last match in the Tunis Challenger where he lost 6-7(5) 7-6(7) 6-1 to Misolic in the 2nd round on the 18th of May. Jordan has a compiled 8-12 win-loss record in 2022, 2-5 on clay

Match Details

Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson

First Round, French Open 2022

May 23, Monday, 7:30 pm IST

Court Philippe Chatrier, Paris, France

Live Streaming Details

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of French Open 2022 in India. So, the live telecast of Roland Garros in India will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX. The live streaming online of French Open 2022 will be available on Sony LIV.

Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson Head to head

Rafael Nadal - 1

Jordan Thompson - 0