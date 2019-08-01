close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malcolm Nash

Malcolm Nash, who was hit by Garfield Sobers for 6 sixes, passes away at 74

Nash made headlines in the cricketing world after Sobers slammed him for six sixes during a County Championship game between Glamorgan and Nottinghamshire in 1968.

Malcolm Nash, who was hit by Garfield Sobers for 6 sixes, passes away at 74
Image Credits: Twitter/@GlamCricket

London: Former Welsh cricketer and coach Malcolm Nash, who is famous for being hit for six sixes in an over by Garfield Sobers, has passed away at the age of 74.

Nash made headlines in the cricketing world after Sobers slammed him for six sixes during a County Championship game between Glamorgan and Nottinghamshire in 1968. It was the first time any batsman had achieved the feat in first-class cricket. 

Nash, who died on Wednesday in a hospital after falling ill at a function at Lord`s Cricket Ground a day before, had scalped 993 first-class wickets in his 17-year career between 1966 and 1983. Meanwhile, he also amassed 7,129 runs.

"Malcolm was a true Glamorgan legend whose exploits have gone down in club folklore," the county club`s chief executive Hugh Morris said on the club`s website.

"His name is connected with that of Garry Sobers... but he was a fantastic cricketer who was an integral part of the club`s history and the side that lifted the County Championship in 1969," he added.

Tags:
Malcolm NashWelsh CricketEngland cricketGarry SobersLord`s Cricket GroundGlamorganNottinghamshire
Next
Story

Australia's pre-match handshake plan leaves England surprised

Must Watch

PT3M56S

5W1H: Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 passed; know all fines on traffic violations