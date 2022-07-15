NewsCricket
NAVDEEP SAINI

Navdeep Saini will become second Indian cricketer to play for England County side Kent

Navdeep Saini has signed for English County side Kent

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 06:44 PM IST
  • Navdeep made his India debut in 2019
  • Saini has taken 148 wickets in first-class cricket

Navdeep Saini, India's young pace sensation will join English County club Kent for eight games in the ongoing season. The right-arm fast bowler will follow the footsteps of India's headcoach and former batter Rahul Dravid's footsteps in the process becoming the second Indian player to play for the county side. 

Saini, who has slipped off the radar as far as national reckoning is concerned, was a net bowler for the Indian team ahead of its rescheduled fifth Test against England in Birmingham at the start of this month.

"Kent Cricket is delighted to announce the signing of India international fast bowler Navdeep Saini for up to three County Championship and five Royal London Cup matches, subject to visa and regulatory approval," Kent announced on its website.

The 29-year-old has represented his country in all forms of the game after making his T20I debut for India in August 2019. The Kent county has lavished praise on India's reserve pacer.

"Hailed as one of the top five fastest Indian bowlers in world cricket, Saini is capable of clocking 95mph and has taken 148 first-class wickets at 28.80 with a career bowling economy of 2.92," the website stated.

On joining Kent Cricket, Saini said: "It's a great opportunity to play county cricket and I'm looking forward to giving my all for Kent."
Kent's Director of Cricket and former keeper Paul Downton, said: "In a year when it's been difficult to take wickets, we are excited to have the opportunity to add a fast bowler of Navdeep's quality to our squad."

With PTI inputs

