'Need to change definition of real men': Sadhguru answers Matthew Hayden on 'Real Men don't cry'

New Delhi: An author, poet, internationally renowned speaker and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru on Monday (June 15) answered Australian Former cricketer Matthew Hayden's question on 'men are burdened with the saying real men don't cry' and said the definition of 'real men' should be changed.

The Australian opening batsman had tweeted and sought Sadhguru's perspective on the men's health issues and how Yoga can help men to stay mentally fit.

Tagging Sadhguru, Hayden wrote, “More men die from suicide than women and yet we are burdened with the saying "Real Men Don't Cry". It's Men's Health Week and I want to know Sadhguru's insight on how Yoga can help men across the world to stay mentally fit particularly in these challenging times.”

He also attached a 20-second video clip with the tweet and said, "We talk a lot about physical wellness. It's Men's Health Week here in Australia, we don't often talk about the biggest health issues, and that's spiritual health and mental health."

The 48-year old Hayden then asked Sadhguru, "Can you share with us the importance of mental health through the eyes of a yogi?”

Sadhguru's response came within hours.

“Well, Matty, we need to change the definition of “Real Men.” It’s not by hiding our emotions but by gaining mastery over them that we are empowered to look Life in the eye."

Sadhguru stated that this is what Yoga is – a tool that 'teaches you to play' and 'yet remain unscathed by the Game of Life'.

This was not the first time they have interacted on Twitter publicly. Earlier in July 2019, Sadhguru tagged the former Chennai Super Kings batsman in one of his tweets and said, "Chennai is reeling under an appalling #watercrisis. Cauvery Calling for revitalization. Let us plant trees and make her flow again. Will you answer the call Matty?"

The left-handed batsman sportingly replied, "From Whistle Podu to Plant Podu, anything for Chennai....you always have my heart."

During his tour of Australia in 2019, Sadhguru and Hayden also sat down for a public episode of 'In Conversation with the Mystic in Brisbane' to a packed auditorium.

The cricketer-turned showman was seen thoroughly enjoying the conversation, laughing and cheering frequently as Sadhguru answered his myriad questions.