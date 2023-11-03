Netherlands Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 34 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch NED Vs AFG World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

The race to the semi-finals is intensifying. India became the first team to book a spot in the semis by virtue of seven consecutive wins. However, there are still three places up for grabs. In that view, the upcoming contest between Afghanistan and the Netherlands in the World Cup 2023 is a crucial encounter for both teams. With a chance to secure a spot in the semi-finals, the stakes are high, and the teams will be leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of victory.

Afghanistan has emerged as a strong cricketing nation in recent years, boasting a talented squad with a perfect blend of youth and experience. They have the potential to upset higher-ranked teams and are eager to prove themselves on the global stage. The Netherlands, on the other hand, is a team with a rich cricketing history and is known for its competitive spirit. They will be looking to capitalise on any weaknesses in the Afghan lineup.

However, it's not just about the semi-finals; both teams have another incentive to perform at their best. Finishing in the top 8 is crucial as it secures their qualification for the Champions Trophy in 2025, which will be hosted in Pakistan. This prestigious tournament features the world's top cricketing nations, making it a significant achievement for any team. The players will be well aware of the honor and recognition that comes with participating in the Champions Trophy, and they'll be aiming to secure their spot.

Cricket fans around the world will be eagerly anticipating this exciting match, and the outcome will have a far-reaching impact on the future of both Afghan and Dutch cricket. The stage is set, and all eyes will be on the pitch as these two teams battle it out for victory and a chance at cricketing glory.

When is the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match to be played?

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan match will be played on Friday, November 3.

At what time Netherlands vs Afghanistan match will be played?

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

Where will the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match be played?

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan match will be played at Ekana Sports Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match?

The live telecast of the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

How to live-stream the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match online?

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

NED Vs AFG World Cup 2023: Probable Playing 11s

Netherlands (NED): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Afghanistan (AFG): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi