Nitish Rana Brutally Trolled By KKR Fans After Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Him For 26 Runs In An Over

Rajasthan Royals (RR) inflicted a humilating loss on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) contest on Thursday night in front of a packed Eden Gardens crowd. Chasing 150 to win the game, RR made it happen in just 13.1 overs with nine wickets in hand to boost their Net Run Rate (NRR) and jumped to third place in the IPL 2023 points table. On the other hand, KKR have dented their chances hugely in race to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs after this big loss.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, hero for RR

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was on fire from the moment he arrived at the crease. He smashed 26 off the first over of the chase, including two sixes and three fours respectively. This was a game-changing over that gave a superb start to the visitors in a tricky chase. The bowler who got punished in hands of Yashasvi was no one but KKR skipper Nitish Rana, who is only a part-time bowler. That thrashing from Rana affected his captaincy in the match as well. Yashasvi continued to play his shots and fittingly he hit the last boundary of the match to finish the game. He fell short of a hundred - what could have been his second this season - but he looked more than happy to end the three-match losing streak of his team with an unbeaten 98.

Nitish Rana trolled as KKR fans blame him for loss vs RR

KKR captain Rana was blamed for the loss against RR. The fans roasted him on twitter for poor captaincy as well as leaking 26 runs in an over. Check out how Rana was trolled on social media website below.

Rana's decision to bowl the first over himself backfired. The experts as well as fans were quite surprised by his decision to bowl himself right at the start of the chase. Explaining the move at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rana said, "He (Yashavi) was batting well right through the tournament, so I thought a part-time spinner could perhaps make him complacent, that was the plan, but he played superbly and those things do happen."

Purple cap and history for Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal finished with four wickets in the game and in the process of picking these wickets, also became the leading wickettaker in the history of IPL. Chahal surpassed Dwayne Bravo's tally of 183 wickets to get the record. Chahal also grabbed the purple cap with a total of 21 wickets from 12 matches. However, his record-breaking effort was overshadowed by Yashasvi, who was adjudged the Player of the Match.