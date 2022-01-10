हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Awards

NZ spinner Ajaz Patel named ICC Player of the Month for December for his historic feat against India

Ajaz Patel made history in December, when he picked up 10 wickets in an innings against India at Wankhede, becoming only the third player in Tests to achieve that feat after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.

NZ spinner Ajaz Patel named ICC Player of the Month for December for his historic feat against India
New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel (Source: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced Ajaz Patel as the winner of the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for December 2021.

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel made history in December, when he picked up 10 wickets in an innings against India at Wankhede, becoming only the third player in Tests to achieve that feat after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.

The left-arm spinner played just one Test in the month, where he picked up 14 wickets at an average of 16.07.

Patel picked up all 10 wickets in the first innings against India and in the second innings, he picked up four wickets, including that of openers Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara. Patel finished with figures of 14/225, which are the best bowling figures in a Test match in 2021.

Commenting on Patel's performance, ICC Voting Academy member JP Duminy said: "What a historic achievement! Taking 10 wickets in an innings is a feat which needs to be celebrated. There's no doubt that Ajaz's performance is a milestone that will be remembered for years to come."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICC AwardsAjaz PatelICC Player of the month
Next
Story

Virat Kohli confirms he is ‘absolutely fit’ for third Test against SA; Siraj ruled out

Must Watch

PT8M4S

Bollywood Breaking: Who raises question on Ranveer's married life?