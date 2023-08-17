ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Opens Up On 2019 WC Loss With MS Dhoni - Watch

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday recalled some of his memories associated with the ICC Cricket World Cup and said that he was playing his best cricket in 2019 but it was not enough as India failed to lift the trophy.

India will host the marquee event from October 5 to November 19. The tournament opens on October 5 with a match between last time’s finalists England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohit was the top-scorer in the 2019 WC, scoring 648 runs at an average of 81 in nine innings, with five centuries and a fifty. (India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Ticket Prices Revealed, Available For Rs 2500 To 25000)



"2019 World Cup was the best cricket I have played, got some runs but again I have mentioned many times if you don't win the trophy, these runs don't really matter, I was disappointed as we have given everything as a team but it wasn't just for us," Rohit Sharma said in a video posted by ICC on Instagram.

Ten teams feature in what will be the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

Ahmedabad will also host matches between traditional rivals India and Pakistan (October 15) and Australia and England (November 4). The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, to be played in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.