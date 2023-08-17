Watch: MS Dhoni Spotted Riding Bike In Ranchi, Fan Records Video Outside House

MS Dhoni, known for his love for cars and bikes, is currently enjoying his time off work at his big house in Ranchi. These days Dhoni loves to take his huge collection of motor vehicles out for a ride. He has earlier been seen in luxurious, vintage cars of his. On Thurday (August 17), another video of Dhoni riding a bike in Ranchi went viral. A fan recorded the video of Dhoni entering the house on a bike, wwearing a helmet and a camouflage jacket.

Dhoni seems to have gone for a bike ride well-prepared as it was tough to even recognise him on the road. However, the fans who come to visit hi house in Ranchi, could easily spot the 'Captain Cool'.



Watch Dhoni's bike ride in Ranchi video below:

We all know MSD's Love for Bikes and got the Glimpse of Him Riding Bike in Ranchi __ pic.twitter.com/hAgESvKqLz — Sulinder MI (@Sulinder45) August 17, 2023

In the video, one can see Dhoni entering his house even as one fan records his video from very close. The celebrity cricketers cannot roam outside carefree as fans approach them in numbers but Dhoni still managed to ride a bike despite these obstacles.

Dhoni has a massive place inside his house where he keeps his huge collection of SUVs, vintage and superbikes. It was revealed in a video posted by Venkatesh Prasad on his Twitter. That video was recorded by Dhoni's wife Sakshi.

"One of the craziest passion i have seen in a person. What a man MSD is. A great achiever and a even more incredible peron. This is a glipse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion," Prasad had tweeted.

Not to forget, Dhoni is among the richest cricketers in the world, even three years after his retirement from international cricket. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain reportedly earns more than Rs 1,000 crore a year. The various businesses he runs, including clothing brand Seven, film production company named Dhoni Entertainment Limited, and sponsorship deals are his big mode of earnings. Dhoni is captain of CSK from where he gets Rs 15 crore per season. But honestly, it is his passion for representing Chennai that keeps him going.

Dhoni won the fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy for CSK this year. Only two teams have won 5 trophies in the league, the other team being Mumbai Indians. Dhoni is aiming to play IPL 2024 as well and clinch the record-extending sixth trophy for Chennai Super Kings. However, he has not yet confirmed his participation in the tournament and will take a call closer to the season next year.