Wasim Akram Recalls Hilarious 'Banker' Banter; Mischievous Chants Of Bay 13 At The MCG - WATCH

During one memorable encounter, after Akram's stellar performance securing a five-wicket haul, the Bay 13 crowd, renowned for exuberance, began chanting in good-natured jest.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 01:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In the heart of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where history and banter intertwine, legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram recently shared a side-splitting story that echoes the camaraderie and unique atmosphere of the iconic Bay 13. Let's delve into the rib-tickling tale that unfolded during Akram's early days as a fiery young pacer on Australian soil. Known for its rowdy spectators and lively antics, Bay 13 at the MCG has played a crucial role in creating a vibrant cricketing atmosphere. From Mexican waves to beach ball throwing, Bay 13 was more than just a seating area; it was a cultural phenomenon that added a unique flavour to the cricketing experience.

Wasim Akram's Unforgettable Encounter

During one memorable encounter, after Akram's stellar performance securing a five-wicket haul, the Bay 13 crowd, renowned for exuberance, began chanting in good-natured jest. However, due to his still-developing Australian accent, Akram misinterpreted the chant as praise, thinking they were calling him 'Wasim is a Banker.'

Imran Khan's Chuckle

Amused and unaware of the crowd’s actual intention, Akram shared his joy with his captain, the legendary Imran Khan. It was then that the truth dawned upon him, as Khan, with a chuckle, revealed the real meaning behind the chant. The revelation led to a burst of laughter, both on and off the field.

A Nostalgic Ode to the Past

Wasim Akram's story not only provides a glimpse into the humorous side of on-field banter but also serves as a nostalgic ode to the bygone era of cricket. Bay 13 stood as a symbol of Australian cricket fanatics’ unwavering support, even if their chants were occasionally lost in translation.

From Spontaneity to Sophistication

Historically, Bay 13 held a unique status at the MCG, contributing to the ground's vibrant atmosphere. However, changes in seating arrangements in 2008, coupled with increased security measures, altered the character of Bay 13. In 2019, the Bay 13 area transformed, giving way to the “Boundary Social” zone with higher-priced tickets, a dress code, and a private bar.

An Unforgettable Chapter

Wasim Akram's encounter with the Bay 13 crowd adds another unforgettable chapter to the legacy of this iconic cricketing venue. As the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan unfolds at the MCG, Akram's presence in the commentary panel keeps the memories of his hilarious encounter with Bay 13 alive.

