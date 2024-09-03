PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh Creates History With 2-0 Test Series Clean Sweep Over Pakistan

PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh achieved a historic 2-0 series victory over Pakistan, winning the second Test by six wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This marked Bangladesh's first-ever series win against Pakistan on Pakistani soil. The fast-bowling duo of Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana played a pivotal role in the victory, skittling out the home team for just 172 runs in their second innings, leaving Bangladesh with a manageable target of 185 runs.

The final day's play began with Bangladesh needing 143 runs for victory after reaching 42 without loss in just seven overs on the fourth day before bad light and rain stopped play early. Bangladesh continued their confident start on the fifth day, reaching the target with six wickets in hand, securing a memorable win and clinching the series. This historic triumph underlines Bangladesh's growing stature in international cricket and showcased their capability to perform under challenging conditions.

Turning Point Of The Match: Liton Das's 100

The second Test saw significant contributions from Bangladesh's batters, notably Liton Das, whose resilient century was a turning point. In the first innings, Bangladesh found themselves in deep trouble at 26-6, but Liton Das played a masterful knock, scoring 138 runs. His innings spanned 333 minutes and featured a 165-run seventh-wicket partnership with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who added a crucial 78 runs. Their partnership lifted Bangladesh to a respectable total of 262 runs, giving them a fighting chance in the match.

In response, Pakistan struggled against Bangladesh's pace attack. By the end of the third day, Pakistan was reeling at 9-2, with key batters Abdullah Shafique and Khurram Shahzad falling cheaply to Hasan Mahmud's impressive bowling. The momentum swung decisively in Bangladesh's favor, and they capitalized on the opportunity to dominate the remainder of the match.

Bangladesh's bowlers consistently applied pressure, with Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana leading the attack. Their disciplined line and length restricted Pakistan's batting lineup, setting the stage for Bangladesh's historic victory. This series win not only boosts Bangladesh's confidence but also sends a strong message about their growing competence in Test cricket, particularly on foreign soil.

The triumph will be celebrated as a landmark achievement in Bangladeshi cricket, reflecting the team's improvement and resilience in recent years. With this 2-0 series sweep, Bangladesh has created a memorable chapter in their cricketing history.