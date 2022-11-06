Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was on the receiving end of a bad umpiring decision as fans feel he was not out against Pakistan in the virtual quarter-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Both team entered their last match of the Super 12 stage of the tournament needing a win to qualify for semifinals. Bangladesh won the toss and batted first. Shakib was dismissed for a golden duck off Shadab Khan's delivery. It was a straighter one and it hit the pads. The umpire raised the finger after a huge appeal. Shakib had straightaway gone upstairs.

Also Read: 'Dhoni's prediction comes true', After NED upset SA, India qualify for semi-finals and meme fest begins

The third umpire, however, called it out despite there not being a clear picture of whether the bat had hit the ball on to the pads or not. In such cases, the onfield decision stays as umpire needs a solid reason to overturn it. The replays reveal that there must have been some part of bat on ball. But third umpire decided to still rule it out, which made Shakib upset. However, after some agruement he had to head back to the dressing room.

That angered a lot of Bangladesh fans as well as other cricket experts. Former Indian player and broadcaster Aakash Chopra too felt that Shakib was unlucky there. He wrote on his Twitter: "Shakib’s bat didn’t touch the ground at all. Just focus on bat’s shadow. There was a spike. It couldn’t have been anything else except the ball hitting the bat. Bangladesh at the receiving end of a poor umpiring decision."

Take a look at reactions that poured in after Shakib Al Hasan's out decision:

Big moment in the match. Looked like Shakib Al Hasan edged it.



The umpiring in this tournament hasn't been great#T20WorldCup #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/4zoJcVVPkm — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 6, 2022

Busy few days ahead for Bangladesh Cricket Board:



Unhappy that umpires took no action against Virat Kohli for fake fielding



Unhappy umpires ignored Shakib Al Hasan's request to delay the restart due to a wet outfield



And no doubt unhappy with Shakib lbw decision#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TnPurS97Es — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 6, 2022

Bangldesh Shakib Al hasan should have done this again against Pakistan today!

Shocking 3rd umpiring!pic.twitter.com/paEyY8aFyv#PAKvsBAN #ShakibAlHasan November 6, 2022

Umpire didn't give this catch out despite ball clearly hitting the bat. Shakib Al Hasan survived due to BCCI. pic.twitter.com/lwlttMg6O8 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 6, 2022

Shakib Al Hasan waiting for the umpire: pic.twitter.com/7dmQG2yGGt — Shehzad Ghias Shaikh (@Shehzad89) November 6, 2022

Shakib's bat didn't touch the ground at all. Just focus on bat's shadow. There was a spike. It couldn't have been anything else except the ball hitting the bat. Bangladesh at the receiving end of a poor umpiring decision. #PakvBan #T20WorldCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 6, 2022

Why with us all the time?

Who will take responsibility for losing the match today? What is the response to Shakib's controversial out?@Sah75official #Ban_vs_pak_T20_2022.@cricketworldcup @ICC @BCBtigers — Sijratul Islam (@SijratulI) November 6, 2022

If Bangladesh win the match, they will qualify for the semifinals and would play either New Zealand or England. Same goes for Pakistan. If Pakistan make it to semis, we might see India and Pakistan playing the big final on November 13 at th iconic MCG. We will need to visit for the PAK vs BAN match to finish. If Bangladesh lose, that Shakib Al Hasan's decision could hurt them.