'Pakistan are Cheaters': 'Unlucky' Shakib Al Hasan's LBW controversy makes Bangladesh fans ANGRY during PAK vs BAN

PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh fans are unhappy with third umpire's hasty decision to rule Shakib Al Hasan out in the all-important T20 World Cup match

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 12:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was on the receiving end of a bad umpiring decision as fans feel he was not out against Pakistan in the virtual quarter-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Both team entered their last match of the Super 12 stage of the tournament needing a win to qualify for semifinals. Bangladesh won the toss and batted first. Shakib was dismissed for a golden duck off Shadab Khan's delivery. It was a straighter one and it hit the pads. The umpire raised the finger after a huge appeal. Shakib had straightaway gone upstairs. 

The third umpire, however, called it out despite there not being a clear picture of whether the bat had hit the ball on to the pads or not. In such cases, the onfield decision stays as umpire needs a solid reason to overturn it. The replays reveal that there must have been some part of bat on ball. But third umpire decided to still rule it out, which made Shakib upset. However, after some agruement he had to head back to the dressing room. 

That angered a lot of Bangladesh fans as well as other cricket experts. Former Indian player and broadcaster Aakash Chopra too felt that Shakib was unlucky there. He wrote on his Twitter: "Shakib’s bat didn’t touch the ground at all. Just focus on bat’s shadow. There was a spike. It couldn’t have been anything else except the ball hitting the bat. Bangladesh at the receiving end of a poor umpiring decision."

Take a look at reactions that poured in after Shakib Al Hasan's out decision:  

If Bangladesh win the match, they will qualify for the semifinals and would play either New Zealand or England. Same goes for Pakistan. If Pakistan make it to semis, we might see India and Pakistan playing the big final on November 13 at th iconic MCG. We will need to visit for the PAK vs BAN match to finish. If Bangladesh lose, that Shakib Al Hasan's decision could hurt them. 

